ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials gathered Tuesday in southern New Mexico to mark the 25th anniversary of the nation’s only underground repository for radioactive waste resulting from decades of nuclear research and bomb making.
Carved out of an ancient salt formation about half a mile (800 meters) deep, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant outside Carlsbad has taken in around 13,850 shipments from more than a dozen national laboratories and other sites since 1999.
A
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New Mexico regulators worry about US plans to ship radioactive waste back from Texas - March 26, 2024
- Donald Trump is selling $60 ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles ahead of Easter - March 26, 2024
- Biden claims he commuted ‘many, many times’ by train on vehicle-only Francis Scott Key Bridge in latest gaffe - March 26, 2024