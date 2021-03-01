Breaking News
New Military Fiction Novel Takes Readers Through the Thrilling Escapades and Enormous Sacrifices of an American Hero

Inspired by his own military service and career as a federal agent, Michael Dean Moomey pens ‘Red, White & Blue: Life of a Warrior” to demonstrate the true meaning of fighting for freedom

PINE, Ariz., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author and veteran Michael Dean Moomey has released his debut novel, “Red, White & Blue: Life of a Warrior,” an action-packed military fiction novel that spans 70 years of true historical events. The book follows 17-year-old Jake Lewis who, after years of violent abuse by his father, enlists in the United States Navy, undergoes Special Warfare Training at Coronado Naval Base and embarks on multiple dangerous special operations missions, including traveling the jungles of southeastern Asia and experiencing more than 400 firefights in Vietnam. 

After returning from abroad, Jake transitions from military to intelligence, working as a U.S. Special Agent for 25 years and a CIA agent for 13 years. Throughout this time, he is tasked with hunting and killing violent criminals that pose a threat to the safety of American civilians. His story culminates with his retirement, after which he is called by God to share the gospel to death-row inmates.

In writing “Red, White & Blue,” Moomey discovered an outlet to share his stories and process the flashbacks, nightmares and night terrors he has suffered as a result of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). By giving readers a firsthand perspective of the realities of war, law enforcement, spy missions and prison ministry, he hopes to foster a clearer understanding of the emotional toll taken on those in the field and a deeper gratitude for their tireless work and sacrifice.

“’Red, White & Blue’ pays tribute to the men and women who volunteer to serve in our military, law enforcement community and intelligence community as well as those who work with the incarcerated,” said Moomey. “My hope is that Americans who value their freedom and love this land will read and remember those who gave their blood to keep our country free.”

“Red, White & Blue: Life of a Warrior”
By Michael Dean Moomey
ISBN: 9781480892989 (softcover); 9781480892972 (hardcover); 9781480892996 (electronic)
Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing

About the author
Like the protagonist of his novel, Michael Dean Moomey is a United States military veteran. Born and raised in a military family, he and his brother answered the call to serve during the Vietnam War. Cumulatively, Moomey has spent 43 years working for the U.S. government and is a retired U.S. Federal Agent, Department of Defense Contractor and death row prison minister. Currently, he resides in Pine, Arizona, with his wife. He has seven children and eight grandchildren.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

CONTACT: Leslie Standridge
LAVIDGE
4809982600
[email protected]

