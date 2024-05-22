App enhances the customer experience and provides new digital tools on the day of travel

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) today launched a new mobile app to enhance the travel experience for Sun Country customers. Travelers can now book travel, check-in for flights, use their mobile boarding pass, and manage their trips within the app. The app is now available in the Apple store and Google Play store.

“The new mobile app is part of a multi-year investment in enhancing our digital experience for our customers,” said Colton Snow, chief marketing officer for Sun Country. “In 2019, as part of the airline’s transformation into a low-cost carrier focused on leisure travel, Sun Country invested in a new reservation platform and mobile-friendly website that improved the customer experience in exploring destinations, booking, and managing their trips. The new app is a continuation of those tools for our customers.”

“In anticipation of a busy 2024 summer travel season, the airline is prioritizing a new digital experience and one-stop-shop travel solutions,” said Jim Stathopoulos, senior vice president and chief information officer for Sun Country. “More digital access for our customers will enhance their day of travel.”

In 2023, Sun Country also launched new self-service digital tools for customers experiencing extended delays. These automated customer emails and self-service tools make it simpler and quicker for customers to receive digital hotel and meal vouchers, refunds or choose alternate flight options.

“Our priority is to make it easier for our customers to book, re-book, or cancel and manage any changes to their flights on-the-go,” Snow added.

As for the timing of releasing an app now, Snow said, “More people book directly with us than ever before, and the website is working well for our customers. The time was right to focus on meeting our customers where they are during their day of travel, and the app is a next step to accomplish that.”

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia.

