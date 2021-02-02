Breaking News
New modern day self-help book is designed to help people take control and live the life they would love to live

Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Dee G. Suberla announces the release of ‘C’mon, Let’s Play!’

MCHENRY, Ill., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dee G. Suberla, author of “Poof! You’re A Project Manager: And Other Delusions of Grandeur,” is back on the publishing stage with the release of “C’mon, Let’s Play!” (published by Balboa Press). Insightful, encouraging and often humorous, this modern day self-help book is a guide for those who want a better life.

 

“C’mon, Let’s Play!” shares tried and true methods to change people’s lives. Here, Suberla reflects on her life journey, and uses her own bad and good examples to give practical advice on achieving your goals. With humor, she shares her approach to making some life changing choices on how she became a hippie in the late 60s and early 70s, to her decision to retire early from her corporate job and how she moved through breast cancer. By sharing her personals story, the author shows the importance of how one’s thoughts and beliefs determine the life he/she leads and how to get more living in life.

 

“The concepts in this book are there to help people grow, learn and move forward in life,” Suberla states. “I want to them to know that they are in control. Not that they control what happens to them, we can’t do that. But we have the control to how we react to what happens and we can set our sights on our passions. Once we realize what our gifts are, we can use them to guide us into our choices around our work, our relationships, and our life.”

 

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/719489-cmon-lets-play to know more and purchase a copy of the book.

 

“C’mon, Let’s Play!”

By Dee G. Suberla

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982249823

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982249809

E-Book | 108 pages | ISBN 9781982249816

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Dee G. Suberlaworks with individuals and groups interested in achieving results. During her 30 years in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, she developed expertise in project management and evolved into an accomplished consultant, speaker and coach. She is an adjunct instructor with the University of Chicago, Graham School of Continuing Liberal & Professional Studies who truly enjoys coaching people. Suberla conducts workshops by creating client-tailored solutions for improvements to organizational productivity, teamwork, and coaches individuals, helping them to define and achieve their goals. As an engaging and motivating speaker, Suberla breaks concepts down to optimize learning and inspires clients to make the necessary changes to achieve their goals. She is the author of “C’mon, Let’s Play!” and “Poof You’re a Project Manager and other Delusions of Grandeur.” More information about the author and her works can be found at SuberlaConsulting.com; Facebook.com/deegsuberla; Linkedin.com/in/dee-suberla-1582504/; or Twitter.com/DSuberla.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

