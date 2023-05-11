Palmetto Publishing releases latest installment of an acclaimed cozy mystery series

Charleston, SC, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Diana K. C. Gill reunites readers with her seasoned female detective, Delia Sanchez, in this sixth installment of Gill’s acclaimed cozy mystery series. Set in a haunted Spanish mission in a small town with a killer on the loose, this paranormal whodunit novel is sure to delight fans of the lighthearted and creepy Delia Sanchez mysteries.

Fleeing a ghostly attack on her own wedding reception, Delia Sanchez and her surviving guests escape to a small town in New Mexico. To regroup and catch their breath, Delia and her wedding refugees take shelter in a four-hundred-year-old Spanish mission. Before they can recover, they realize something is amiss with a local landscaping company. Even worse, it would seem they might not be the only guests living in the mission. With a dangerous killer out on the loose in their haven and a fresh wave of supernatural specters out to get them, Delia Sanchez and her group will have to work together to find their way back home to Santa Clotilde.

Full of engaging twists and playfully spooky turns that Delia Sanchez fans have come to know and love, How to Survive Ghosts, Gulches, Skulls, and Mulches makes a superb addition to any cozy mystery collection. This sixth installment of the Delia Sanchez Mystery series brings another wild otherworldly ride to readers eager for fun suspense and intrigue.

How to Survive Ghosts, Gulches, Skulls, and Mulches: A Delia Sanchez Mystery is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author: Diana K. C. Gill is an academic writer on military topics who enjoys writing mysteries in her free time. How to Survive Ghosts, Gulches, Skulls, and Mulches is the sixth book in her Delia Sanchez Mystery series.

