New mystery-thriller follows Langsford as he attempts to solve a crime before he himself is accused

A. E. Wasserman announces publication of ‘1888 The Dead & The Desperate’

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continuing “The Langsford Series,” in this fifth novel, Lord Langsford must face dire facts about a murder while wrestling with his heart over a lady promised to another in “1888 The Dead & The Desperate: A Story of Struggle, Passion, and Deceit” (published by Archway Publishing) by A. E. Wasserman.

London’s social season is in full glory when Scotland Yard Inspector Frederick Abberline discovers an unidentified, well-dressed corpse down by the London docks.

A widower for three years, Lord Langsford is in a dark place of his own. Although he is shocked by the murder of his gambling acquaintance, Edwin Percy, he is astounded when he realizes all clues point to him. He must solve the crime before Scotland Yard does or he, himself, will be accused. Langsford and Inspector Abberline, at odds with each other, independently race to identify the killer while the aristocrats and social elite attend dinners and balls. Even when Langsford is distracted by Grace Westfield, Percy’s wealthy and beautiful American fiancée, he must turn his attention back to his desperate quest to find the killer and avoid being arrested and hung for a crime he did not commit.

The book is available for purchase on amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/1888-Dead-Desperate-Struggle-Passion-ebook/dp/B07XRWSTTD.

“1888 The Dead & The Desperate”

By A. E. Wasserman

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 370 pages | ISBN 9781480880078

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 370 pages | ISBN 9781480880061

E-Book | 370 pages | ISBN 9781480880054

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

The daughter of a newspaperman, A.E. Wasserman grew up in a household filled with books and stories. At age 14, she wrote her first novella and never stopped writing. Wasserman’s current mystery/thrillers, “The Langsford Series,” has garnered international attention, not only in the U.S., but Europe and the U.K. as well. After graduating from Ohio State University, she lived in London, then San Francisco. Currently she resides in southern California with her family and her muse, a border collie named Topper. More information is available on her website at www.aewasserman.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

