VACAVILLE, Calif., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The California Biomanufacturing Center (CBC) today launched the BioProcess to Product (BioP2P) Network Directory, an online resource to help biomanufacturers identify fermentation capacity needed to move from pilot to commercial scale production.

The directory is free and enables users to find biomanufacturing capacity in the United States. The BioP2P directory is designed to bring together non-biomedical technology developers across the country with providers who have manufacturing capacity to help them scale toward commercial production.

“Biomanufacturing is poised to remake our economy and address global challenges of resource constraints, climate change, and sustainability,” said Matt Gardner, Board President of the California Biomanufacturing Center. “We have a historic opportunity to revitalize manufacturing in the United States and secure the nation’s leadership role in biomanufacturing as we transform our economy. This directory will help connect key players in that effort and eliminate wasted time in their search for partners.”

The curated and searchable directory, which today lists more than 60 facilities, also provides mapping of feedstocks including corn stover and beet sugar. CBC is working to include additional feedstocks and is in the process of expanding the directory to include algae, municipal waste, and other feedstocks as demand dictates. The directory provides information on the bioreactor capacity of each facility, the cellular platform supported, feedstocks, and downstream processing capabilities. It also provides contact information for each facility.

“Biomanufacturers looking to scale their production can waste precious time and money hunting down available capacity,” said Gardner. “This easy-to-use directory can help companies reduce this process by several months.”

To use the directory, go to https://biomanufacturing.net/the-directory/ . If you know of a facility that should be added to the directory, please let us know by going to https://biomanufacturing.net/join/ .

The launch of the directory coincides with the launch of The BioProcess to Products (BIOP2P) Network’s Spotlight Series, a collection of webinars featuring innovations and the innovators helping advance the bioeconomy. The first installment of the Spotlight Series is scheduled for July 19 at 12:30 p.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. PDT. It will feature Mark Warner, CEO of Liberation Labs in conversation with Gardner.

To register for the free event, go to https://www.linkedin.com/events/biop2pspotlightseries7082423951699677184/about/

The California Biomanufacturing Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting industry development, workforce, and training. The BioP2P Network, with support from Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative of Eric and Wendy Schmidt, is a national initiative working to identify capacity and help biomanufacturers accelerate the process of expanding biomanufacturing from pilot to commercial scale. http://www.biomanufacturing.net

