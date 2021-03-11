New novel centers on a developing relationship complicated by one’s daughter, caught in the grip of her addictions

Alex Sirotkin announces publication of debut title ‘The Long Desert Road’

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Alex Sirotkin’s “The Long Desert Road” (published by Archway Publishing), when a science nerd falls for a bright, beautiful attorney whose daughter is addicted to opiates, the three embark on an incredible journey that transforms their lives.

Henry, a middle-aged science writer, falls for Isabel, an attorney, who’s trying to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, Lauren, a 21 year-old bipolar addict. These three personalities become entwined in an unexpected journey. “The Long Desert Road” takes Henry, Isabel, and Lauren to unfamiliar places: lifeless valleys, alien plateaus, and the tops of lofty peaks, from which their lives appear altogether different. Full of twists and turns, the plot explores questions addictions and the universe, faith and suffering, courage and fear, truth and deception, death and love.

“I have certainly sent messages to my readers, about things that are vital to me,” Sirotkin says. “But what I want is only that the book causes the reader to think, to feel and to remember. What the reader takes away, if anything, is up to the reader.”

“The Long Desert Road” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Long-Desert-Road-Alex-Sirotkin/dp/1480893706.

“The Long Desert Road”

By Alex Sirotkin

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 362 pages | ISBN 9781480893696

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 362 pages | ISBN 9781480893702

E-Book | 362 pages | ISBN 9781480893719

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Alex Sirotkin lives with his wife, Jeanette, and their dog, Scout, in Raleigh, North Carolina. A caring father and grandfather, and attorney and businessman for nearly four decades, Sirotkin is now the author of his debut novel. After the completion of “The Long Desert Road,” but before its publication, one of the author’s children, Stephanie, died of a drug overdose at the age of 26.

