Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New novel centers on a developing relationship complicated by one’s daughter, caught in the grip of her addictions

New novel centers on a developing relationship complicated by one’s daughter, caught in the grip of her addictions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Alex Sirotkin announces publication of debut title ‘The Long Desert Road’

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Alex Sirotkin’s “The Long Desert Road” (published by Archway Publishing), when a science nerd falls for a bright, beautiful attorney whose daughter is addicted to opiates, the three embark on an incredible journey that transforms their lives.

 

Henry, a middle-aged science writer, falls for Isabel, an attorney, who’s trying to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, Lauren, a 21 year-old bipolar addict. These three personalities become entwined in an unexpected journey. “The Long Desert Road” takes Henry, Isabel, and Lauren to unfamiliar places: lifeless valleys, alien plateaus, and the tops of lofty peaks, from which their lives appear altogether different. Full of twists and turns, the plot explores questions addictions and the universe, faith and suffering, courage and fear, truth and deception, death and love.

 

“I have certainly sent messages to my readers, about things that are vital to me,” Sirotkin says. “But what I want is only that the book causes the reader to think, to feel and to remember. What the reader takes away, if anything, is up to the reader.”

 

“The Long Desert Road” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Long-Desert-Road-Alex-Sirotkin/dp/1480893706.

 

“The Long Desert Road”

By Alex Sirotkin

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 362 pages | ISBN 9781480893696

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 362 pages | ISBN 9781480893702

E-Book | 362 pages | ISBN 9781480893719

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Alex Sirotkin lives with his wife, Jeanette, and their dog, Scout, in Raleigh, North Carolina. A caring father and grandfather, and attorney and businessman for nearly four decades, Sirotkin is now the author of his debut novel. After the completion of “The Long Desert Road,” but before its publication, one of the author’s children, Stephanie, died of a drug overdose at the age of 26.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.