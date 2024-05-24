A Summer 2025 Grand Opening Planned for Premier Osage Beach Tourist Destination to Include Amusement Rides and Attractions, Restaurants and Marina

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development today held an official groundbreaking ceremony at the Osage Beach, Mo., site for the new Oasis at Lakeport family resort and entertainment district in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. Oasis at Lakeport’s first phase, which includes the construction of amusement rides and attractions, restaurants and marina, plans to open in Summer 2025.

“Brinkmann is thrilled to be a part of the Oasis at Lakeport team and dedicated to continuing to build Missouri,” said Bob Brinkmann, founder and chair of the board of Brinkmann Constructors, the general contractor on the project. “We were built on relationships and continuing our strong partnerships on this project will ensure success and contribution to the growth of Missouri.“

Local dignitaries and special guests gathered for the ceremony to break ground as Oasis at Lakeport construction begins, including Fred Ross, owner of Big Thunder Marine; State Senator Mike Bernskoetter; City of Osage Beach Mayor Mike Harmison; and City of Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry.

“With construction underway, we are targeting a Summer 2025 grand opening for Oasis with restaurants and numerous amusement offerings, including roller coasters, a 200-foot-tall observation wheel and thrill and family rides,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners. “Oasis at Lakeport will offer family friendly offerings to the Osage Beach community and numerous tourists who are looking for memorable activities and experiences to share with family and friends.”

Oasis at Lakeport is a new $400 million family resort and entertainment district in Osage Beach, Mo., being developed along the Lakeport property at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road adjacent to the Grand Glaize Bridge. Construction plans include the creation of a year-round entertainment destination offering 25 acres of amusement rides and attractions, a 402-room Marriott Resort and Conference Center property with 30,000-square-foot conference center, indoor waterpark, restaurants, 200 public boat slips and a 1,000-space parking garage.

The second phase of Oasis at Lakeport will include the construction of the Marriott Hotels Resort and Conference Center and indoor waterpark, planned for Fall 2026.

“I am committed to the success of the Osage Beach and the entire Lake of the Ozarks community and will continue to work with local and state partners and municipalities to help make a lasting impact on mid-Missouri’s economy,” said Jeff Tegethoff, founding principal of Tegethoff Development. “The Oasis at Lakeport project will provide many economic benefits, including offering numerous jobs and bringing visitors to the area.”

For more information and future updates, visit www.oasisatlakeport.com.

About Oasis at Lakeport

Oasis at Lakeport is a $400 million entertainment district to be developed in Osage Beach, Missouri, at the Lake of the Ozarks, created by St. Louis-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development. Oasis at Lakeport will be a premier Midwest tourist destination offering amusement rides and attractions and will open Summer 2025.

About SkyView Partners

SkyView Partners actively pursues amusement-oriented development opportunities throughout the United States. Current attractions operating under the SkyView Partners umbrella of companies include the SkyView Atlanta Observation Wheel located in Atlanta, Ga.; the San Francisco Carousel and Bay Plunge Tower located on Pier 39 in San Francisco, Calif.; and the SkyStar Observation Wheel, located on historic Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. With a combined 40 plus years of experience in commercial real estate development and amusement attraction operations, SkyView Partners brings a unique skill set to every project.

About Tegethoff Development

Tegethoff Development is the preeminent luxury lifestyle developer in the Midwest. We deliver trophy assets with a ‘develop to own forever’ mindset that are differentiated from commoditized build, fill and flip products. This focus has proven to produce the best outcomes for our residents, users and partners. Tegethoff Development has developed $1.1 Billion of projects in Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Wisconsin since 2016.

