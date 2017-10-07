New Orleans and Gulf Coast hunker down as Hurricane Nate makes landfall

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – Hurricane Nate made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 miles per hour on Saturday evening, threatening parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with torrential rain and flooding.
