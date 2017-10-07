New Orleans and Gulf Coast hunker down as Hurricane Nate nears

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – The U.S. Gulf Coast braced for Hurricane Nate to make landfall east of New Orleans as a Category 2 storm on Saturday evening, threatening parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with torrential rain, flooding and winds of 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour).
