New Orleans, LA based Lagniappe Chauffeured Services is pleased to announce that it is investing in new green initiatives. As an organization that operates a fleet of vehicles, updates of this scope can have a drastic effect on its carbon footprint. As such, those who wish to make a reservation with one of the company’s new hybrid or electric vehicles may book here.

“Lagniappe Chauffeured Services has always poised itself at the forefront of the industry,” a company representative states, “and we have previously demonstrated this by offering a premium service that respects the client’s privacy and safety at every turn. Our community trusts us to make the best choices when they travel with us, and we are delighted to report that many now agree that making the move to a greener economy is the right move. We are in the process of converting our offerings to more modern, eco-friendly alternatives. This means that traveling with Lagniappe Chauffeured Services is now the safe, comfortable and environmentally conscious choice.”

The service was already the first choice for anyone who wished to travel in style without having to navigate the stress of traffic by themselves. While it is true that many enjoy a pleasant drive, New Orleans is typically not a relaxing environment for drivers. Notably, the city ranks 9th among the most congested cities in the US, and its residents spend about 80 hours in traffic each year. When combined with a busy schedule, this represents a recipe for delays and stress, not productivity and tranquility.

The answer is simple, fortunately. Anyone with a full calendar who wishes to sit back and relax between destinations — or even have a confidential meeting with another passenger or over the phone — can simply book a trip in one of Lagniappe Chauffeured Services’ luxury vehicles. The company will dispatch the client’s car of choice with a professional chauffeur who can accommodate their travel needs.

One customer says, “When I arrived at the airport expecting to board, my flight was delayed an hour and a half; when I called the company, they assured me that my pickup would not be interrupted and that they were tracking my flight. When I reached my destination, my driver was waiting for me, and I felt safe and comfortable. The driver was pleasant and professional. 10 out of 10! If I am ever in the area again, I would absolutely use this company every single time.” See more here: We’re on TripAdvisor.

The service has proven to be popular among women as well, with many commenting that they felt safe traveling with Lagniappe Chauffeured Services in groups as well as by themselves. The company considers client safety their paramount concern, and this is evident in every aspect of its service. Customers often point out that the company’s representatives are always polite and helpful, and every interaction with Lagniappe Chauffeured Services is positive as a result. Further, this is true at all levels, regardless of whether the representative in question is helping the client book a trip over the phone or arriving on time to pick them up.

Another review says, “Robert, I want to thank you and your professional team for helping me arrive safely to and from my destination. I was not comfortable taking an Uber or Lyft by myself since I was traveling alone and it had been a while since I’ve traveled. Your rate and professionalism gave me peace of mind, and I was so glad not having to worry about missed flights, etc. Not only were the drivers courteous and professional, but they also had clean, well-appointed vehicles. The communication was exceptional, and the drivers were always early. I look forward to using your services again and would highly recommend you to anyone I know traveling to NOLA. Truly heartfelt thanks!”

Lagniappe Chauffeured Services provides airport transportation, corporate transportation, meeting and event transportation and even a complete shuttle service for regular commutes. Driving in New Orleans can be a hassle, but anyone can travel in peace and comfort with Lagniappe Chauffeured Services.

Bookings can be made online (via the company’s website) or over the phone. Lagniappe Chauffeured Services can also be found on social media: Check Our Facebook.

