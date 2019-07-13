New Orleans residents huddle at home, and in bars, ahead of hurricane

Tropical Storm Barry, poised to make landfall as the first Atlantic hurricane of 2019, churned ever closer to Louisiana’s shore early on Saturday as most New Orleans residents huddled at home, or in bars, bracing for the threat of severe flooding.
