AIAG and the Copper Mark announce a new collaborative relationship to better promote and encourage responsible production at every stage of the supply chain

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and CHELTENHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) and the Copper Mark today announced a new partnership to further support the responsible and ethical sourcing of raw materials in the global supply chain.

A trusted mobility industry association where companies collaborate to drive down cost and complexity in the value chain, AIAG collaborates with OEMs and suppliers to develop innovative solutions to common industry issues. The not-for-profit organization offers in-person and live virtual trainings, issue-driven events and webinars, best practice publications and standards, and other tools and resources to introduce new initiatives and bolster existing industry efforts.

“AIAG work group volunteers engage industry and global stakeholders to assist with raw materials sourcing beyond conflict minerals,” AIAG Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility/Supply Chain Products and Services, Tanya Bolden explains. “In partnering with organizations like the Copper Mark, we look forward to expanding our global scope and offering even more value to AIAG members and the mobility industry as a whole.”

The U.K.-based the Copper Mark, in turn, works with organizations throughout the copper industry to help them better understand and meet increasing demands for independently verified responsible production practices, and positively contribute to sustainable development. Using a rigorous site-level assessment process, the Copper Mark acts as an up-to-date and credible source of information on organizations in the copper value chain that are committed to responsible production practices.

Commenting on the new partnership, the Copper Mark’s Executive Director, Michèle Brülhart says: “As the move towards electric vehicles requiring more critical minerals accelerates, it is vital that these minerals are produced and sourced sustainably. Our partnership with AIAG reflects the shared commitment of our organisations to promoting responsible business practices across the copper, molybdenum, nickel and zinc supply chains, supporting the transition to a low-carbon global economy.”

Moving forward, AIAG and the Copper Mark plan to come together to promote the responsible production and sourcing of raw materials, including copper, nickel, zinc, and molybdenum. Both parties will provide the necessary tools, guidance, and systems to support this goal – from education and training, to fostering cooperation and communication between supply chain trading partners.

By coordinating on a quarterly basis to share updates on major initiatives and additional opportunities for collaboration, this relationship is sure to create new opportunities for all parties involved, and continue critical conversations on encouraging responsible production at every stage of the supply chain.

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 40 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now comprised of more than 4,000 companies in over 70 countries, AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. www.AIAG.org

About the Copper Mark: The Copper Mark is an assurance framework to promote responsible practices and demonstrate the transition minerals industry’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Copper Mark uses a rigorous site-level assessment process to independently verify whether individual copper, nickel, zinc and/or molybdenum producing sites have responsible production practices. Over 20% of globally mined copper is currently produced by Copper Mark-assured sites. The Copper Mark was built on a genuine commitment of the copper industry to responsible production, and the framework has since expanded to allow participation by nickel, zinc and molybdenum producers. The Copper Mark framework involves a robust three-year re-evaluation process at site-level for participants. Participants commit to continual improvement, building the management systems necessary to ensure ongoing legal compliance. https://coppermark.org/

