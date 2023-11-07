WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Take advantage of labor savings with the reengineered PEM® PreTect™ threaded masking plugs. Available now through your trusted hardware and fastener distributor, DB Roberts.

For parts that require painting, powder coating, or another secondary process, PEM® PreTect™ plugs offers impressive labor and cost savings. Fasteners are shipped with plugs already in place, eliminating the time and labor needed to manually plug the part or mask threads. After finishing, the plugs are easily removed by the end user using a fine tip tool.

This protection reduces quality rejections due to compromised threads and eliminates the need for cleaning or re-tapping threads afterwards, reducing cost and potential damage during rework. Plugs are available for standard type self-clinching nuts in a variety of thread sizes and materials.

Connect with DB Roberts and find out your cost and labor savings with PEM® PreTect™ Threaded Masking Plugs: CLICK HERE.

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware, and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT: Laura Murphy DB Roberts lmurphy@dbroberts.com