Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Perspectives on the APAC Quantum Computing Market

New Perspectives on the APAC Quantum Computing Market

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

New Perspectives on the APAC Quantum Computing Market

APAC: Revenue from Quantum Computer Sales ($ Millions)

APAC: Revenue from Quantum Computer Sales ($ Millions)

CROZET, Va., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inside Quantum Technology is revising its projections for worldwide quantum computer (hardware) sales.  In this iteration of our forecasting work we place more emphasis on regional activity. The infographic that accompanies this blog shows our latest estimates for the APAC countries.

  • We think revenues from quantum computing hardware sold in the APAC region will be about $40 million in 2020 but will take off to reach about $250 million in 2025.  By the end of our forecasting period in 2029, we think the APAC market for quantum computer hardware will be quite substantial – over $800 million.
     
  • Most of these revenues will come from two countries – Japan and China – which are expected to track each other quite closely in terms of revenues throughout our forecast period.  By 2025, Inside Quantum Technology believes that the value of quantum computing hardware sold to Japanese customers will reach almost $95 million, and the equivalent number for China will be just under $120 million
     
  • The Chinese and Japanese quantum computer markets couldn’t be more different.  The Chinese quantum effort is strongly oriented towards military applications, while the Japanese actually have legal restrictions on what they can do militarily dating back to WWII.  Based on our recent discussions with both Japanese and Chinese vendors, we think that both countries are somewhat behind North America technically, but not by much.
     
  • Oceania may represent an opportunity for selling quantum computing systems in the near future.  But this opportunity quantum computing hardware to sell to Australia and New Zealand is constrained by the small size of the country and the low number of potential quantum computer users in these countries.  Cloud access to significantly remote machines may offer a better choice.

             
Inside Quantum Technology is building the first forecasting model of the quantum technology market covering quantum computing, quantum cryptography and quantum sensors.

Lawrence Gasman
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/613dfef7-36ea-46dc-a779-b2febaab1761.

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.