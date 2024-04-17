Media Event scheduled for Wednesday morning

Allentown, PA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northeast’s First Dive Coaster Ready to Thrill at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Preseason Preview Days Highlight First Month of Operation for Iron Menace

(ALLENTOWN, PA) April 17, 2024 – Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is diving into a new era of thrills with the official opening of the Northeast’s first dive roller coaster Iron Menace.

Park officials will cut the ribbon for the ride this morning, before giving partners, guests and the media a chance to experience the 95-degree, 160-foot drop, four inversion Menace.

Iron Menace is then set to delight the public on Friday, April 19th during the park’s first Ride for a Cause event benefiting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Details of the event can be found at https://www.dorneypark.com/events/ride-for-a-cause.

The public will then be welcomed back on April 27th & 28th, as well as May 4th and 5th for the park’s Preseason Preview Days. During the event guests will get the chance to experience Iron Menace. Plus, enjoy early access to select rides and coasters.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom’s Opening Day is scheduled for May 10, 2024.

Media members wishing to cover the announcement or interview a number of key contributors can do so in person or via satellite (for free) by contacting the PR and Communications Manager at 484-714-6910.

Details of the event are listed below along with satellite information for the formal presentation set to take place at 10:30am.

When: Wednesday, April 17th

Working Media: Park leaders will be available and ready at the ride site for live or recorded interviews starting at 5AM (please contact PR Manager to schedule) No rides during this time period, but trains will likely be running as part of daily inspections. Coffee and light snacks will be available Working media will have access to indoor workspace

All partners: Park presentation and Opening Ceremony take place on stage in front of the Iron Menace at 10:30AM, Steel Yard will open at 9:30AM. Mult-box will be provided for audio, as well as a riser with limited space. After Presentation: Trains will be rigged with cameras for media utilization, our teams will gather on-ride footage for you and provide a micro sd card Park leaders will be available and ready at the ride site for live or recorded interviews Lunch will be provided



Want to join remotely? Satellite feed and windows will be provided!

APRIL 17 2024

5:30AM – 11:00AM

SES-3 Ku

103 Degrees West

Downlink Frequency: 11929.0 HORIZONTAL

Symbol: 4.6

Data: 10.016

FEC: 3 / 4

Trouble #: 215-964-5222

Dial in IFB#: 401-678-6874

*We can also dial into station if preferred

INTERVIEWS WITH PARK LEADERS AND NEW POV FOOTAGE HAS BEEN UPLOADED HERE:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0c5w0jeu5ibeam4vy73kq/h?rlkey=e3ndqbni2xif3tvjstrb1vkbd&dl=0

GENERAL PARK IMAGES AND PHOTOS:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/rss7zq7xxzpmp87oxdq8w/h?rlkey=or6ncxjjeb41sf9bhffyak5or&dl=0

About Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom offers Pennsylvania’s best value – Two Great Parks All in One. With over 100 rides, shows, and attractions, guests can enjoy seven thrilling roller coasters, the largest collection of kids’ rides in Planet Snoopy™, and one of the country’s top-ranked water parks, featuring 26 exhilarating water slides and two giant wave pools. Special themed festivals and the region’s best Halloween event make Dorney Park the ultimate destination for creating unforgettable memories.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Dorney Park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

For interviews or additional multimedia requests, please contact:

Ryan Eldredge, Public Relations and Communications Manager

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Mobile: 484-714-6910

[email protected]

###

CONTACT: Ryan Eldredge Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom 4847146910 [email protected]