New Plant-Based/Human Grade Pet Treat Brand Launches at SuperZoo 2022

Butter Bones was developed to offer plant-based nutrition to pets without the use of corn, wheat, soy, or legumes, which are often found in other plant-based pet products. Also, unlike other pet products, Butter Bones is made in a human grade food facility with human grade ingredients.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As consumer demand for healthy plant-based products increases at a steady pace of 5-7% per year globally, pets will now be able to benefit from this healthy trend. On Aug. 23, 2022, the Butter Bones brand will make its debut at SuperZoo in Las Vegas with its innovative product line-up. Butter Bones products consist of clean, healthy, human-grade, plant-based treats with functional benefits for pets in unique and playful packaging.

The concept of plant-based pet treat products was derived by Sarine and Steven Sahatjian, the founders of Nut Butter Concepts, a supplier of almond-based products to the snack, sports nutrition, nut milk, confectionary, bakery, beverage, and personal care industries globally. They joined forces with Roger Lund, a seasoned human food and pet food industry executive, who brought forth a captivating perspective on product details and go-to-market strategy to help create this exciting new company. As Lund passionately states, “These products are super innovative; really nothing like most pet products that exist anywhere in the world today. And to be able to deliver these healthy products in a human-grade plant-based format is truly remarkable!”

“Our family has been farming in California for more than 100 years and we have experience in the plant-based food space. So, it seemed to be a natural progression to extend our innovation and resources in developing these plant-based pet treats,” said Steven Sahatjian, President of Butter Bones.

Formulated by industry veteran food scientists, Butter Bones innovative products include high-protein Puppy Puffs, almond squeeze treats and supplements with almond butter base, a supplement-coated Puppy Puff, as well as extraordinary supplement spray toppers.

Butter Bones will be selecting distribution and retail partners during the next few weeks, and officially launch on E-Commerce and in brick-and-mortar stores during Q4 2022. Butter Bones will be exhibiting at SuperZoo at booth number 7868.

About Butter Bones

Butter Bones is a plant-based pet food company located in Southern California with products made with human grade ingredients in a human grade facility. ButterBones.com

About Nut Butter Concepts, LLC

Nut Butter Concepts is a custom manufacturing facility for plant-based products. Located in Simi Valley, California, Nut Butter Concepts specializes in almond butters, almond protein powders, and almond oils. With proprietary technology, Nut Butter Concepts delivers products that are customizable to fit the specific requirements of the snack, sports nutrition, nut milk, confectionary, bakery, beverage, and personal care industries. NutButterConcepts.com

Press Enquires

Morgan Peters

morgan@butterbones.com

805.522.5744

