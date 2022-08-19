Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Plant-Based/Human Grade Pet Treat Brand Launches at SuperZoo 2022

New Plant-Based/Human Grade Pet Treat Brand Launches at SuperZoo 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Butter Bones was developed to offer plant-based nutrition to pets without the use of corn, wheat, soy, or legumes, which are often found in other plant-based pet products. Also, unlike other pet products, Butter Bones is made in a human grade food facility with human grade ingredients.

Butter Bones Product Lineup 2022

Butter Bones Product Lineup 2022
Butter Bones Product Lineup 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As consumer demand for healthy plant-based products increases at a steady pace of 5-7% per year globally, pets will now be able to benefit from this healthy trend. On Aug. 23, 2022, the Butter Bones brand will make its debut at SuperZoo in Las Vegas with its innovative product line-up. Butter Bones products consist of clean, healthy, human-grade, plant-based treats with functional benefits for pets in unique and playful packaging.

The concept of plant-based pet treat products was derived by Sarine and Steven Sahatjian, the founders of Nut Butter Concepts, a supplier of almond-based products to the snack, sports nutrition, nut milk, confectionary, bakery, beverage, and personal care industries globally. They joined forces with Roger Lund, a seasoned human food and pet food industry executive, who brought forth a captivating perspective on product details and go-to-market strategy to help create this exciting new company. As Lund passionately states, “These products are super innovative; really nothing like most pet products that exist anywhere in the world today. And to be able to deliver these healthy products in a human-grade plant-based format is truly remarkable!”

“Our family has been farming in California for more than 100 years and we have experience in the plant-based food space. So, it seemed to be a natural progression to extend our innovation and resources in developing these plant-based pet treats,” said Steven Sahatjian, President of Butter Bones.

Formulated by industry veteran food scientists, Butter Bones innovative products include high-protein Puppy Puffs, almond squeeze treats and supplements with almond butter base, a supplement-coated Puppy Puff, as well as extraordinary supplement spray toppers.

Butter Bones will be selecting distribution and retail partners during the next few weeks, and officially launch on E-Commerce and in brick-and-mortar stores during Q4 2022. Butter Bones will be exhibiting at SuperZoo at booth number 7868.

About Butter Bones

Butter Bones is a plant-based pet food company located in Southern California with products made with human grade ingredients in a human grade facility. ButterBones.com

About Nut Butter Concepts, LLC

Nut Butter Concepts is a custom manufacturing facility for plant-based products. Located in Simi Valley, California, Nut Butter Concepts specializes in almond butters, almond protein powders, and almond oils. With proprietary technology, Nut Butter Concepts delivers products that are customizable to fit the specific requirements of the snack, sports nutrition, nut milk, confectionary, bakery, beverage, and personal care industries. NutButterConcepts.com

Press Enquires

Morgan Peters
morgan@butterbones.com
805.522.5744

Related Images

Image 1: Butter Bones Product Lineup 2022

Butter Bones was developed to offer plant-based nutrition to pets without the use of corn, wheat, soy, or legumes, which are often found in other plant-based pet products.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Butter Bones Product Lineup 2022

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.