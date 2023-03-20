Sponsored by Greystone, GLOW CRE Hosts Pharrah Jackson and Pamela van Os Shine a Light on Women in Commercial Real Estate

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New podcast, GLOW CRE, launches today, bringing an honest look into being a woman working in commercial real estate, a sector that has been historically dominated by men. Hosted by Pharrah Jackson and Pamela van Os, two CRE finance industry veterans, the show will delve into how women can succeed in the CRE industry.

GLOW CRE, which stands for “Gaining Leaders, Originators and Women in Commercial Real Estate,” seeks to advance equity for women in the industry by discussing how some of the industry’s most successful women got to where they are in their careers, and by fostering an open dialogue about the challenges and opportunities women face in the CRE sector.

Hosts Jackson and van Os, both with backgrounds in multifamily credit underwriting and loan production, want to encourage women to pursue careers in CRE finance, and hope to bring light to the many types of industry roles available that can bring both personal and professional fulfillment.

“I think it’s critical to share the knowledge we’ve gained over decades of struggles and successes in this industry in order to cultivate the next generation of CRE women,” said van Os.

“In general, women don’t tend to promote their career successes, and we look forward to providing a platform for very deserving women in CRE to do just that on the GLOW CRE podcast,” added Jackson.

The GLOW CRE podcast, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music, is sponsored by Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company and top FHA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily lender.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

