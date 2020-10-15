Breaking News
New poetry book inspires readers on a journey of truths and illusions

Jennifer Bloom announces the publication of ‘Within My Illusions’

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jennifer Bloom returns to the literary spotlight with the release of “Within My Illusions” (published by Balboa Press), a timely and wise poetry collection that offers readers the opportunity to pause and reflect on the sacredness of being.

 

“Within My Illusions” is a poetic journey of discovery, contemplating on the inner world of sensation, image, emotion and thought. In each poem, readers join the author as she explores questions that arise when making friends with paradox, allowing boundaries to blur, and testing the limits of one’s habits and beliefs.

 

“The poems, taken individually and collectively, tell stories and also question the role that story plays in how we make sense of the world and ourselves,” Bloom shares. “Through conversation, reflection, and attention to the wondrous world of people and planet, I dive deep within my illusions to discover what is real.”

 

In a collection of poetic verses and lines, “Within My Illusions” offers a space for readers to contemplate what is essential in life, relationships and the planet. It can be used for personal reflection or sharing with groups and others.

 

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/809568-within-my-illusions to purchase a copy.

 

By Jennifer Bloom

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982251963

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982251949

E-Book | 118 pages | ISBN 9781982251956

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Jennifer Bloom is a poet, singer, scholar, and mother who believes that well-being thrives when people recognize and embrace their connection with all beings and the planet. She holds degrees from Yale University and the Harvard School of Public Health and is co-founder of Emerging Perspectives. Bloom has previously published a collection of poetry titled “Brainstorms” and an album of music called “The Only Way out Is Through.” She shares weekly writing through her websiteJennifer-Bloom.com and offers monthly “Poetry Timeouts” on the Sunday before the new moon. In these hour-long online events, she shares poetry, stories and songs with opportunity for reflection. Bloom lives in Austin, Texas.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

