Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of DARK WINGED ANGEL

Dark Winged Angel cover

Charleston, SC, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Written for adolescents, adults, and anyone who loves illustrative and spiritual poetry, the newly released Dark Winged Angel from author Lenora Bain is sure to delight.

Dark Winged Angel is a quick read with rhythmic stanzas and striking drawings. The theme throughout the poetry book centers around ‘everything is not always as it seems.’ Because it’s intended as a poetry book accessible to younger readers, Lenora hopes it teaches children to be aware of their surroundings and the people they are surrounded by.

Within the poems of Dark Winged Angel, Lenora composes a complex and beautiful tapestry of words that tell the story of an angel who transforms into something wholly different as the book persists. Through imagery and rhymes, an overarching message remains: to trust the Lord in everything.

Teachers, counselors, youth group leaders, and parents of 10- to 14-year-olds won’t want to miss the anticipated release of Dark Winged Angel. It remains a perfect entrance into more meaningful and evocative poetry for elementary students.

Dark Winged Angel is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Lenora Bain is a lover of words and stories. Since elementary school, she’s been inspired to write thanks to the many, many books she lost herself in. Amid the days she lost herself in pages grew a dream to become an author, and now, she’s made her dream a reality. Lenora has an MA certificate and has taken several Creative Writing courses from different institutions. From Michigan, Lenora resides in a place she’s thrilled to call home. She has a daughter and a granddaughter, with whom she enjoys spending much of her free time.

Media Contact: Lenora Bain; [email protected]

Available for interviews: Author, Lenora Bain

Dark Winged Angel

