With just over one month to go until they face off on the debate stage for the first time, a new national poll indicates President Biden and former President Trump are nearly deadlocked.
The Democratic president stands 48% among registered voters, with his Republican predecessor in the White House at 47%, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released on Wednesday. Biden’s one-point edge over Trump is well within the poll’s margin of error.
In a likely five-can
