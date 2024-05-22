With just over one month to go until they face off on the debate stage for the first time, a new national poll indicates President Biden and former President Trump are nearly deadlocked.

The Democratic president stands 48% among registered voters, with his Republican predecessor in the White House at 47%, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released on Wednesday. Biden’s one-point edge over Trump is well within the poll’s margin of error.

In a likely five-can

[Read Full story at source]