A new national poll is the latest to suggest that President Biden is struggling for support with a key voting bloc in the Democratic Party’s base – younger voters.

The president stands at 50% with former President Trump, Biden’s GOP challenger, at 48% among registered voters in a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll released on Thursday.

The margin narrows to one, with the incumbent at 50% and his Republican predecessor in the White House at 49%, among the narrower

[Read Full story at source]