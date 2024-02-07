New polling could potentially serve as a major warning sign for Democrats who have, according to the poll, “lost ground among some of their traditionally stronger support groups” including Black and Hispanic voters where their traditional advantage with those voters is “at record lows.”
A Gallup poll released on Wednesday shows that while Democrats still hold a significant advantage over Republicans with Black voters, their 47-point lead is the “smallest G
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New poll reveals Dems are losing significant support from these 2 key demographics: ‘Especially concerning’ - February 7, 2024
- Trump world, Democrats unite in trolling Nikki Haley after loss to ‘literally no one’ in Nevada primary - February 7, 2024
- Here are the 3 House Republicans who torpedoed Mayorkas’ impeachment vote - February 7, 2024