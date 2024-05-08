Democrats are divided over the anti-Israel protests that have erupted on college campuses across the country this spring over Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, according to a new national poll.
And the USA Today/Suffolk University survey released on Wednesday indicates that Republicans are mostly united in their opposition to the demonstrations, some of which have turned violent in recent weeks.
The protests in support of Palestinians have grabbed plenty of attentio
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- IRS urged to probe tax-exempt groups supporting anti-Israel protests - May 10, 2024
- ‘We are so innocent’: Top 5 moments of Trump trial, from mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels’ testimony - May 10, 2024
- Biden admin’s National Guard ‘power grab’ slammed by former general as governors put up rare united front - May 10, 2024