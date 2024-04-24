A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday revealed information about Americans’ views on abortion that could surprise voters as the November election draws nearer.
The poll comes as Democrats seek to make abortion a central issue this election year, hoping it will drive turnout across the country in their favor as they seek to win control of the House of Representatives and hold the Senate and the White House.
According to the poll, a record number of Americans (
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- New poll reveals how voters’ views on abortion have changed as Dems seek to make issue a central 2024 theme - April 24, 2024
- New poll shows Biden’s 2024 lead vanishing with Trump on trial - April 24, 2024
- Blue state voters reveal whether they think Trump’s trial is ‘legitimate’: poll - April 24, 2024