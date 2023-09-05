– Approximately 50% of Phase 3 PaTHway Trial patients with eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73m2, the threshold for kidney dysfunction, receiving TransCon PTH experienced eGFR improvement to above 60 mL/min/1.73m2.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced new post hoc analysis showing adults with hypoparathyroidism treated with TransCon PTH demonstrated substantial improvement in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), suggesting improved kidney function. TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) is an investigational prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH 1-34) administered once daily designed to provide sustained release of active PTH within the physiological range for 24 hours per day in adult patients with hypoparathyroidism.

“Chronic kidney disease is one of the most consequential complications of chronic hypoparathyroidism and its treatment with conventional therapy. Diminished kidney function is associated with its own set of complications, including hypertension, edema, and weakness,” said Dr. Aliya Khan, M.D., Clinical Professor of Medicine at McMaster University and Director of the Calcium Disorders Clinic at McMaster University Medical Center. “The observations in the post hoc analysis of the PaTHway Trial, suggesting that treatment with TransCon PTH reverses impaired kidney function in patients with hypoparathyroidism, further substantiating the promise for a major improvement in treatment opportunities and outcomes for people living with hypoparathyroidism.”

In the Phase 3 PaTHway Trial, mean baseline eGFR was 67.3 and 72.7 mL/min/1.73m2 for subjects randomized to TransCon PTH and placebo, respectively. At Week 26, patients treated with TransCon PTH experienced a mean increase in eGFR of 7.9 mL/min/1.73m2 compared to baseline (p<0.0001) while those on placebo experienced a mean decrease in eGFR of -1.9 mL/min/1.73m2 compared to baseline (p=0.3468). By Week 52, patients treated with TransCon PTH, including those crossing over from placebo, experienced a mean increase in eGFR of 8.9 mL/min/1.73m2 compared to baseline (p<0.0001). The improvement at Week 52 was even greater, with patients with eGFR <60 at baseline, the threshold for kidney dysfunction, experiencing a mean increase in eGFR of 11.5 mL/min/1.73m2.

PaTHway: eGFR Change from Baseline by eGFR Group Baseline Week 26 Week 52 Study Arm eGFR

(mL/min/1.73m2)

N Mean

(p value)

N Mean

(p value) TransCon PTH / TransCon PTH eGFR < 60 19 +11.4

(p=0.0002) 19 +11.5

(p=0.0003) eGFR ≥ 60 41 +6.3

(p=0.0002) 40 +8.2

(p <0.0001) All 60 +7.9

(p< 0.0001) 59 +9.3

(p<0.0001) Placebo (first 26 weeks) / TransCon PTH* eGFR < 60 4 +0.05

(p=0.9877) 4 +11.7

(p=0.0018) eGFR ≥ 60 15 -2.4

(p=0.3280) 15 +6.5

(p=0.0199) All 19 -1.9

(p=0.3468) 19 +7.6

(p=0.0014)

eGFR (an assessment of kidney filtering capacity) was calculated by the trial’s central lab using the Modification of Diet in Renal Disease Study Group (MDRD) equation (Levey, Ann Intern Med 2006).

*Patients in the placebo arm switched to TransCon PTH following the Week 26 visit.

Among subjects with baseline eGFR < 60 mL/min/m2 (considered the threshold for impaired kidney function), approximately 50% were able to improve their eGFR to > 60 mL/min with TransCon PTH therapy.

Number of Responders* Number of Responders* eGFR < 60 (n, %) (n, %) at Baseline (n) Week 26 Week 52 TransCon PTH / TransCon PTH n=19 n=12 n=10 63% 53% Placebo (first 26 weeks) / TransCon PTH** n=4 n=0 n=3 0% 75% Total PaTHway Trial n=23 n=12 n=13 52% 57%

eGFR based on central lab data using the MDRD Study Group formula.

* Responders defined as moving from eGFR < 60 to eGFR ≥ 60. Units in (mL/min/1.73m2).

** Patients in the placebo arm switched to TransCon PTH following the Week 26 visit.

“We will continue to study this important data and topic, which suggests the potential of TransCon PTH to address physician and patient concerns about soft-tissue calcifications and decreased kidney function associated with conventional therapy,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Endocrine & Rare Diseases at Ascendis Pharma. “In addition to reducing risk for patients, this could also help significantly reduce the healthcare burden associated with hypoparathyroidism. We look forward to presenting detailed results at an upcoming medical conference.”

