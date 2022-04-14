Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New President, Leadership Changes at Bank Director

New President, Leadership Changes at Bank Director

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

DirectorCorps Inc., the parent company of Bank Director magazine, today named a new leadership team.

Brentwood, Tennessee, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DirectorCorps Inc., the parent company of Bank Director magazine and its portfolio of conferences and online services, today named a new leadership team.

The line-up was announced today by Bill King, who founded the company in 1990. Bank Director’s senior management structure will be led by President Michelle King and Chief Operating Officer Laura Schield, both joining Bank Director’s Board of Directors.  The company’s non-executive board members include Chairman Joan Susie, Bill King, and Al Dominick, who will be stepping down from his CEO role while remaining a member of the board.   

Since joining the company in 2011, Mrs. King has led the branding, marketing, and business development initiatives for Bank Director.  She started her banking career in 1988 with Williamson County Bank in Franklin, Tennessee.  During her tenure with the bank, she was a part of five acquisitions – the final acquisition led to her position at Bank of America in the marketing department for the state of Tennessee.  Attending the Southeastern Consumer Banking School, Michelle spent much of her career holding various roles in consumer lending and retail banking. 

In a memo to employees of the company, Joan Susie said, “Bank Director has a tradition of strong leadership, and I look forward to Michelle’s building on the accomplishments of our team and Al Dominick, as he moves from CEO to board membership.  Thanks to his leadership and that of our team over the past eleven years, Bank Director magazine is read by more bank board members than any other publication, and Bank Director’s conferences are attended by more bank CEOs and directors than any other organization serving the financial industry.  During his tenure, we have seen the most robust growth in our company’s history, and with several new initiatives coming soon and our new leadership, we are looking forward to an outstanding 2022.”

Bank Director magazine, together with its related conference and training businesses, has for over thirty years been the nation’s leading provider of education, training, and consulting services for the board members of American financial institutions. Bank Director magazine readers and clients include over 4,900 of the nation’s banks and 20,000 members of their boards of directors.

About Bank Director
Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer-insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry’s premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

CONTACT: Deahna Welcher
Bank Director
615-777-8472
dwelcher@bankdirector.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.