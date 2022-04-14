New President, Leadership Changes at Bank Director

DirectorCorps Inc., the parent company of Bank Director magazine, today named a new leadership team.

Brentwood, Tennessee, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DirectorCorps Inc., the parent company of Bank Director magazine and its portfolio of conferences and online services, today named a new leadership team.

The line-up was announced today by Bill King, who founded the company in 1990. Bank Director’s senior management structure will be led by President Michelle King and Chief Operating Officer Laura Schield, both joining Bank Director’s Board of Directors. The company’s non-executive board members include Chairman Joan Susie, Bill King, and Al Dominick, who will be stepping down from his CEO role while remaining a member of the board.

Since joining the company in 2011, Mrs. King has led the branding, marketing, and business development initiatives for Bank Director. She started her banking career in 1988 with Williamson County Bank in Franklin, Tennessee. During her tenure with the bank, she was a part of five acquisitions – the final acquisition led to her position at Bank of America in the marketing department for the state of Tennessee. Attending the Southeastern Consumer Banking School, Michelle spent much of her career holding various roles in consumer lending and retail banking.

In a memo to employees of the company, Joan Susie said, “Bank Director has a tradition of strong leadership, and I look forward to Michelle’s building on the accomplishments of our team and Al Dominick, as he moves from CEO to board membership. Thanks to his leadership and that of our team over the past eleven years, Bank Director magazine is read by more bank board members than any other publication, and Bank Director’s conferences are attended by more bank CEOs and directors than any other organization serving the financial industry. During his tenure, we have seen the most robust growth in our company’s history, and with several new initiatives coming soon and our new leadership, we are looking forward to an outstanding 2022.”

Bank Director magazine, together with its related conference and training businesses, has for over thirty years been the nation’s leading provider of education, training, and consulting services for the board members of American financial institutions. Bank Director magazine readers and clients include over 4,900 of the nation’s banks and 20,000 members of their boards of directors.

About Bank Director

Bank Director reaches the leaders of the institutions that comprise America’s banking industry. Since 1991, Bank Director has provided board-level research, peer-insights and in-depth executive and board services. Built for banks, Bank Director extends into and beyond the boardroom by providing timely and relevant information through Bank Director magazine, board training services and the financial industry’s premier event, Acquire or Be Acquired. For more information, please visit BankDirector.com.

CONTACT: Deahna Welcher Bank Director 615-777-8472 dwelcher@bankdirector.com