New Product Announcement: Introducing the GPI® G20 Fuel Transfer Pump and M30 Fuel Meter

Wichita, Kan., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Plains Industries, Inc. is pleased to introduce our new line of Quick-Fit Modular G20 Fuel Transfer Pumps, M30 Fuel Meters, and Filter Adapter Kit. Our motto is “Better Performance, Higher Quality, Lower Cost,” and these new products are a shining example of that standard.

“We have designed the G20 and M30 with this simple idea in mind: It has to be easy, and it needs to be modular,” said Vic Lukic, President/CEO at GPI.

Easy to install, easy to use, easy to maintain. The modularity makes it easy to scale up, too. You can start with a pump and add Quick-Fit Accessories, building a complete personal fueling station.

The G20 has all the useful features you’ve come to expect from GPI® brand products, such as a factory-installed power cord, spin collar mount, corrosion-resistant aluminum housing, and circuit breaker protection. It also boasts “a true 20GPM” at the nozzle and engineering-grade composite polymer rotary gears for long life and less maintenance.

“There are a lot cheaper ways we could do it, but we choose to make it last,” said Matt Neibling, Pump Engineering Manager at GPI.

To learn more about the G20 visit gpi.net/g20. Visit gpi.net/m30 to learn more about the M30.

About GPI Brand Fuel Transfer Pumps from Great Plains Industries

GPI is a leading brand of quality fuel transfer pumps and fuel meters that serve commercial and retail customers in diverse applications: fuel, agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, construction, mining, oil and gas, and more. For more information on GPI fuel transfer products visit gpi.net.

