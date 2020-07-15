Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New Products: Mobile Edge Expands Lineup with New Personal Productivity Products

New Products: Mobile Edge Expands Lineup with New Personal Productivity Products

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Plus Offers Significant Summer Savings

New Products: Mobile Edge Expands Lineup with New Personal Productivity Products PLUS OFFERS SIGNIFICANT SUMMER SAVINGS Mobile Edge has upped its personal productivity game by offering a number of new mobile power and wireless accessories sure to be popular with mobile consumers, professionals, and gamers.

New Products: Mobile Edge Expands Lineup with New Personal Productivity Products
PLUS OFFERS SIGNIFICANT SUMMER SAVINGS

Mobile Edge has upped its personal productivity game by offering a number of new mobile power and wireless accessories sure to be popular with mobile consumers, professionals, and gamers.

“More and more, consumers are looking for Mobile Edge to provide mobile power and other personal productivity accessories,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “With many returning to work in their offices or on the road, others carrying-on working remotely from home, and video gaming surging in popularity, this seemed like the perfect time to expand our lineup of quality accessories while also offering a great summer discount.”

“More and more, consumers are looking for Mobile Edge to provide mobile power and other personal productivity accessories,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “With many returning to work in their offices or on the road, others carrying-on working remotely from home, and video gaming surging in popularity, this seemed like the perfect time to expand our lineup of quality accessories while also offering a great summer discount.”

Anaheim, CA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ANAHEIM, CA (July 14, 2020) — Mobile Edge has upped its personal productivity game by offering a number of new mobile power and wireless accessories sure to be popular with mobile consumers, professionals, and gamers.

“More and more, consumers are looking for Mobile Edge to provide mobile power and other personal productivity accessories,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “With many returning to work in their offices or on the road, others carrying-on working remotely from home, and video gaming surging in popularity, this seemed like the perfect time to expand our lineup of quality accessories while also offering a great summer discount.”

Welcome to Summer Savings

In addition to the new arrivals, Mobile Edge is welcoming all customers to significant summer savings. Now through August 31, 2020 customers can save 25% by using the special discount code NEW25 at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more, plus Mobile Edge’s customary lifetime warranty and customer satisfaction guarantee. Some exclusions apply.

“This is a don’t-miss-it chance to round out your office, school, or gaming ‘go-bag’ and get some quality gear at amazing prices,” says June.

New Arrivals

Mobile Edge’s expanded lineup of mobile, gaming, and home office accessories now includes additional power banks, wireless chargers, USB hubs, and Bluetooth earbuds:

  • 10,000mAh-18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank
  • 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank
  • 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand
  • Xpods True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds  
  • Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad
  • All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub
  • Turbo 6 USB Wall Charger
  • Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad

Equip Your Go Bag

These accessories and others from Mobile Edge are the perfect complements to its industry-leading selection of fashionable, protective messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and briefcases, which range from the full-featured Professional Rolling Laptop Case and matching Backpack for busy travelers and professionals; to the award-winning Core Gaming Backpack, named CNET’s Best Gaming Backpack of 2019; to the fresh, edgy designs of the Graphite Line Special Collection of backpacks, messenger bags, and briefcases.

Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW

Link to Images & Sales Sheets: Click Here

Attachments

  • Blog – New Products – make your life at work and play easier
  • PR- Personal prodcutivity products – Something for Everyone 
CONTACT: Paul June
Mobile Edge, LLC
3105031149
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.