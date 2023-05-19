LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brace yourself for an exhilarating journey through the untold tales of America’s female pilots in World War II with Big Screen Entertainment Group’s (OTC:BSEG) groundbreaking new publishing venture.

Big Screen is thrilled to announce that the highly acclaimed screenplay, “Avenger Field,” is now available in paperback, and can be ordered from the world-renowned online retail giant, Amazon.

“Avenger Field,” the first release under Big Screen’s direct publishing partnership with Amazon, transports readers to the heart-pounding skies where these fearless heroines soared. Prepare to be captivated by their true-life adventures, as Big Screen has planned an array of gripping Amazon books, revealing the extraordinary exploits of these unsung legends.

But that’s not all. Get ready to experience the power and emotion of these remarkable stories in a whole new way, as Big Screen is proud to announce an upcoming full cast audio drama, set to launch later this year on Audible.

“Avenger Field,” a name that resonates with the valiant spirit of these aviators, has been lauded as one of the most exceptional screenplays in recent years, receiving high praise from leading script assessment service We Screenplay. The paperback edition not only presents the feature-length script for the opening episodes of a captivating TV series, co-written by BSEG’s talented in-house development team, but also includes an enlightening essay from renowned WWII historian, Jay Wertz.

Kimberley Kates, Chief Executive of Big Screen Entertainment Group, expressed her profound admiration for the extraordinary women who defied the odds: “It’s the honor of a lifetime to tell the stories of these incredible women, and by publishing in print and audio, we can bring their heroics to the wide global audience their accomplishments deserve.”

Immerse yourself in the riveting pages of “Avenger Field” and prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey. Join us as we celebrate the indomitable spirit of these remarkable female pilots, reminding the world of their extraordinary contributions during a pivotal moment in history.

Order Avenger Field here:

About Big Screen Entertainment Group:

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a cutting-edge development, production and distribution company based in Los Angeles, dedicated to bringing captivating stories to life on the big and small screens. BSEG strives to entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contact: Sandro Monetti Sandro@bigscreenent.com 323.654.3400