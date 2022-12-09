SimplyRFiD’s JT jewelry loop tag has been the standard for two years. The new JT-S loop jewelry RAIN RFID tag is 50% lower in price and 20% better performance using the latest NXP uCode9 chips. The JT-S is available for pre-order at 15c each for 1,000 pre-programmed (vs. 40c for the JT).

DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “We have been working on driving down the reasons not to use RFID,” says Carl Brown, President of SimplyRFiD. “There are 10,000 independent jewelers in the USA looking for a way to manage precious metals and jewels. Our Wave App is a hit and rescues the weekend when it comes to locating misplaced items on a Friday night.”

Getting Started With Modern Inventory

1. Tag your items with a JT loop or TR-800 sticker RFID tag.

A loop price tag is a common look for jewelry using barcode price tags. The JT-S Loop RFID jewelry tag (available: January 2023/pre-order now) is designed to be a replacement to the legacy tag.

2. Take Inventory in seconds with the SimplyRFiD Wave Inventory App

Wave will immediately tell you what’s found and what’s not. A typical store of 2,000-3,000 items takes 5 minutes to inventory.

SimplyRFiD also publishes a how-to guide for jewelers to get started with RFID and a comprehensive guide on best-practices when creating a modern inventory system.

The Results

Leading retailers began rolling out RAIN RFID more than ten years ago. It took a lot of experiments to figure out what worked, but the results are in and they are dramatic.

“SimplyRFiD’s Wave App customers are seeing accuracy above 99% vs. 85% accuracy with barcodes,” said Eric Richmond, Vice President of Delivery for SimplyRFiD. “Daily inventory with RFID stops permanent inventory losses before it’s too late.”

This Holiday

SimplyRFiD is offering 1,000 pre-programmed jewelry RFID tags with any new system that includes an RFID handheld and the Wave software. Offer is valid on orders confirmed before Dec 31, 2022. Mention: JEWELRYTAGS22

About SimplyRFiD

SimplyRFiD’s Wave Inventory System is a turn-key iOS app that connects to an RFID handheld. A well-equipped SimplyRFID Wave inventory control hardware and software startup package costs about $2,500. After the first year, it’s $995/year or about $3/day for unlimited, world-class support and upgrades.

A single Wave handheld can inventory a jewelry store of 1,000 items in about 1 minute.

Reach out to SimplyRFiD at support@simplyRFiD.com for a complimentary game plan analysis for transitioning from barcodes to RFID.

See it live at the NRF Big Show 2023

SimplyRFiD will be at the National Retail Federation Big Show show in NYC January 15-17 — booth #4246! Stop by and try our Wave or contact us if you’re located in NYC for an in-person demonstration.

Contact Information:

William Montalbo

Vice President, Marketing

william.montalbo@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

