New Relic Logs Expands Observability with BindPlane

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Extending log monitoring and observability for New Relic customers across on-prem and multi-cloud, databases and applications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IT monitoring integration innovator, Blue Medora, today announced early access availability of over 50 log source integrations, dramatically simplified deployment options, fully-managed log agent, and 24/7 customer support for New Relic customers through BindPlane, its Monitoring Integration as a Service (MIaaS) solution.

Helping New Relic customers properly configure and monitor all of their data sources efficiently can be challenging and time-consuming. In the case of monitoring logs through New Relic, this often requires custom configuration and a deep understanding of FluentD, Logstash, or other open source solutions. What’s more, in order for New Relic’s customers to integrate log monitoring, they are required to create their own parsers and formatters to generate attributes. This is where BindPlane comes in to simplify logging for New Relic users.

BindPlane automates the collection and enhancement of diverse IT operations data and the metadata that exposes IT relationships. Designed in response to the complexity of managing operations data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, this real-time data stream improves upon the analytics of popular monitoring platforms including New Relic, Google Stackdriver, Azure Monitor, VMware, and others. BindPlane for New Relic is designed with the purpose of easing the configuration for all of the data sources an organization needs to seamlessly monitor enterprise workloads within New Relic. 

Many customers already rely on BindPlane to connect New Relic Insights to metrics from 175 technologies that support on-prem, cloud, and hybrid workloads. BindPlane now includes log monitoring from over 50 log types fully supported and integrated with New Relic Log Analytics.

“New Relic is a great partner and we are excited to be expanding our commitment to their customers with BindPlane Logs. Expanding New Relic Log support to 50 new log integrations and a fully-managed log agent,” said Mike Kelly, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Medora.  “BindPlane’s core strength is the continual expansion and management of log and metric integrations into our customers preferred monitoring platform.”

Learn more about BindPlane for logs on the Blue Medora website. New Relic users can enroll in the early access program for BindPlane Logs through October 31st and start streaming logs at no charge for the duration of the program by visiting bluemedora.com/new-relic-logs

For questions or to request BindPlane training contact support at: [email protected]

About Blue Medora
Blue Medora’s pioneering IT monitoring integration as a service addresses today’s IT challenges by easily connecting system health and performance data–no matter its source–with the world’s leading monitoring and analytics platforms. Blue Medora helps customers unlock dimensional data across their IT stack, otherwise hidden by traditional approaches to metrics collection.

