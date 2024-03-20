Nysnø Climate Investments has estimated the CO2 avoidance over a ten-year period from a 10,000-ton annual production of Cenate’s materials in its Avoided Emissions Assessment

Tomter, Norway, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cenate is a world-leading producer of silicon-based materials to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries, mainly for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) battery market. Now, a new report quantifies the environmental benefits of transitioning from the typical synthetic graphite to Cenate’s silicon-based anode.

For every kg used of Cenate’s materials in an EV battery, 5-7 kg of graphite can be taken out. In a battery with 100% use of Cenate’s anode materials nearly all the CO 2 emissions from production of anode materials will be avoided. In addition, the batteries will become smaller, lighter, cheaper and cleaner, and these benefits will together help accelerate the transitioning from internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs, thereby increasing emissions reductions even further.

Cenate engaged Nysnø Climate Investments to carry out a climate footprint analysis of Cenate’s to-be industrialized silicon-based anode materials in a large-scale factory. Nysnø’s analysis concludes that a conversion from today’s typical synthetic graphite to Cenate’s new material in EV batteries will directly lower the CO 2 emissions during production of the battery with as much as 93% for the active anode material being replaced.

The full report can be accessed on Cenate’s website.

For the first large-scale Cenate production plant, with an annual output of 10,000 tons delivering anode material to around 1.5 million new cars every year, the report predicts a direct CO 2 avoidance exceeding 15 million tons of CO 2 -equivalents over the initial ten years of production. In addition to direct reductions, the faster electrification of cars resulting from the increased attractivity of EVs using Cenate materials could lead to indirect savings of more than 22 million tons over the same time period.

About Cenate: Cenate is a Norwegian company manufacturing cutting-edge silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Cenate has developed world leading and patent pending silicon-based materials to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries, mainly for the rapidly growing EV battery market. The material will make lithium-ion batteries smaller, lighter and cleaner. Learn more at https://www.cenate.com.

