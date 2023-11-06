Green Builder Media presents a downloadable, practical guide to leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act for members of the home building industry.

Leveraging the Inflation Reduction Act New ebook is available for download. It offers a comprehensive review of funding, tax breaks, and other incentives for building industry members.

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Builders are bullish about the Inflation Reduction Act. According to a recent Cognition Smart Data survey, 63 percent of respondents plan to apply for funding for their upcoming building projects. Learn more about how the IRA is being leveraged by members of the building industry in Green Builder Media’s new report: Leveraging the IRA: Special Building Industry Edition.

“Builder use of IRA funding is exciting because it means more efficiency upgrades—like high-performance windows, insulation, and tighter building envelope systems—will be used in today’s new homes,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman.

The book includes:

Understanding how IRA goals align with the business goals of builders.

Specific tax breaks that apply to building companies along with eligibility requirements.

Resources that can help you apply for funding efficiently.

Application best practices.

Statistics from a 2023 COGNITION Smart Data survey that shows how building indsutry members plan to use IRA funding.

Information on green lending options.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

