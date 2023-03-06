NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research firm IndexBox has published a new report on the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market, providing an analysis and forecast for the period of 2021-2030.

The report offers valuable insights into the current state of the PET market and the factors driving its growth.

The report includes detailed market analysis, market size, revenue, production, and consumption data, as well as key trends, drivers, and challenges facing the industry. The study provides a comprehensive outlook of the market, including the major players and their market shares, product launches, and technological advancements.

According to the report, the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2021-2030. The market is projected to reach a value of $38.5 billion by 2030, up from $26.2 billion in 2022.

The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for PET bottles in the packaging industry, the rising popularity of PET in the textile industry , and the growing demand for PET in the production of automotive parts . However, the report also highlights some of the key challenges facing the market, such as the increasing competition from alternative materials, environmental concerns, and fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Key statistics from the report include:

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), accounting for 60% of the global market share. The packaging industry is the largest consumer of PET, accounting for more than 70% of the total demand. The largest companies in the global PET market are Indorama Ventures, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

For more information on the report, or to purchase a copy, visit the IndexBox website

