Report from InterDigital, written by ABI Research, outlines new and enhanced capabilities of 6G, including integrated sensing and communication, native AI, and ubiquitous connectivity

WILMINGTON, Del., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As 5G-Advanced evolves and transitions to 6G, standards and pre-standards bodies have begun to align on the new features and enhanced capabilities that will define the next generation of wireless. A new report commissioned by InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, and written by market research firm ABI Research, introduces the enhancements to 5G capabilities and the novel features of integrated sensing and communication, native AI, and ubiquitous connectivity that will shape 6G, as well as the research and standards roadmap to realizing this 6G impact.

The new report, Driving 5G-Advanced to 6G, argues that if 5G-Advanced is to become the foundation for 6G, then the development of 6G technology and standards must align with the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU’s) IMT-2030 vision framework. The IMT-2030 framework anticipates that 6G will enhance existing 5G and 5G-Advanced mobile network features to support immersive, massive, hyper reliable, and low latency communication and also introduce novel capabilities that reach beyond faster speeds, lower latencies, and higher mobility to support new industrial and enterprise applications.

“The path to each new wireless generation is iterative and evolutionary, and this report reveals the early discussions, critical capabilities, and important milestones guiding the drive from 5G-Advanced to 6G,” said InterDigital EVP and CTO Rajesh Pankaj. “6G will do more than just extend the reach of 5G capabilities, it will also introduce innovative features that empower exciting new applications and experiences in our future.”

Among 6G’s novel capabilities, integrated sensing and communication, native AI, and ubiquitous connectivity represent never before experienced features of our networks that could hold significant potential for consumers and enterprise. Each of these features will be further explored in 3GPP study and working groups.

Integrated Sensing and Communications or ISAC combines current mobile network operations with radar-like sensing capabilities and can be applied for use cases like object detection and tracking, navigation, positioning, and ensuring device trustworthiness.

Native AI , or ubiquitous intelligence, represents a holistic, foundational, and harmonized AI framework that spans all network layers and domains to foster more comprehensive optimizations and new services, like distributed computing and adaptive trust.

Ubiquitous Connectivity reflects seamless, uninterrupted connectivity throughout urban and rural environments, enabled by 6G architecture of combining access technologies like satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi to create a consistent fabric of connectivity.

“6G presents a unique opportunity to introduce new innovative features in the cellular network, with sensing, native AI and ubiquitous connectivity opening new frontiers for redefining the role of the mobile operator in the broader technology space,” said Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Research Director at ABI Research. “The ITU has set ambitious goals with its IMT-2030 vision, and the telecoms market is now aligning to ensure that 6G builds on the success of 5G and creates these new opportunities.”

“At InterDigital, we work with world renowned universities to advance 6G-related research. Our engineers hold leadership positions in both pre-standards and standards bodies and play an important role in guiding the development of critical technologies to ensure the potential for 6G builds upon a robust and well-realized 5G-Advanced foundation,” added VP and Head of Wireless Labs Milind Kulkarni.

Outlining important milestones on the 6G roadmap, the report highlights that 6G concepts like ISAC, native AI, and ubiquitous connectivity will be available to consumers and enterprise by 2030. Until then, preliminary 6G studies have begun with 3GPP Release 19 and will continue in 3GPP Rel 20 between 2025-2027. Release 21, between 2027 – 2029, will likely represent the first phase of 6G standardization, to be followed by early deployment of 6G capabilities as early as 2029.

You can read the report, “Driving 5G-Advanced to 6G” here.

