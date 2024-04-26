Quincy, Massachusetts, City Council President Ian Cain didn’t hold back criticizing Sen. Elizabeth Warren when he officially launched his challenge against her on Wednesday, calling her a disappointment.
“No one has disappointed Massachusetts more than Elizabeth Warren,” Cain said in a campaign video posted to his social media that included negative headlines about the senator, and the viral moment she drank a beer on an Instagram Live while announcing her presidential can
