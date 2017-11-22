New Research Coverage Highlights bluebird bio, Accuray, Carlisle Companies, Genesco, Portland General Electric, and Ring Energy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), and Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), and Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed November 21st, 2017. All amounts in millions (except per share amounts).

—————————————–

BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. (BLUE) REPORT OVERVIEW

bluebird bio’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, bluebird bio reported revenue of $7.71 vs $1.55 (up 396.84%) and diluted earnings per share -$1.73 vs -$2.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, bluebird bio reported revenue of $6.16 vs $14.08 (down 56.28%) and diluted earnings per share -$7.07 vs -$4.81. Bluebird bio is expected to report earnings on February 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.88. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$6.88 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2018.

—————————————–

ACCURAY INCORPORATED (ARAY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Accuray’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Accuray reported revenue of $90.95 vs $86.51 (up 5.14%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.11 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Accuray reported revenue of $383.41 vs $398.80 (down 3.86%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.36 vs -$0.32. Accuray is expected to report earnings on January 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.09 and is expected to report on August 28th, 2018.

—————————————–

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED (CSL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Carlisle Companies’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Carlisle Companies reported revenue of $1,089.10 vs $991.00 (up 9.90%) and diluted earnings per share $1.37 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Carlisle Companies reported revenue of $3,675.40 vs $3,543.20 (up 3.73%) and diluted earnings per share $3.82 vs $4.82 (down 20.75%). Carlisle Companies is expected to report earnings on February 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.05 and is expected to report on February 8th, 2018.

—————————————–

GENESCO INC. (GCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Genesco’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, Genesco reported revenue of $616.51 vs $625.56 (down 1.45%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.21 vs $0.72. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Genesco reported revenue of $2,868.34 vs $3,022.23 (down 5.09%) and diluted earnings per share $4.83 vs $4.11 (up 17.52%). Genesco is expected to report earnings on December 1st, 2017. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.28. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.47 and is expected to report on March 9th, 2018.

—————————————–

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (POR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Portland General Electric’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Portland General Electric reported revenue of $515.00 vs $484.00 (up 6.40%) and diluted earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.38 (up 15.79%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Portland General Electric reported revenue of $1,923.00 vs $1,898.00 (up 1.32%) and diluted earnings per share $2.16 vs $2.04 (up 5.88%). Portland General Electric is expected to report earnings on February 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.29 and is expected to report on February 16th, 2018.

—————————————–

RING ENERGY, INC. (REI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ring Energy’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Ring Energy reported revenue of $16.64 vs $7.82 (up 112.77%) and diluted earnings per share $0.06 vs -$0.14. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Ring Energy reported revenue of $30.85 vs $31.01 (down 0.53%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.97 vs -$0.32. Ring Energy is expected to report earnings on March 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.52 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2018.

—————————————–

