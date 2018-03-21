New Research Coverage Highlights Real Goods Solar, LivePerson, Manhattan Associates, Natus Medical, BioScrip, and FBL Financial Group — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE), LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY), BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS), and FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE), LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY), BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS), and FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 19th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC. (RGSE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Real Goods Solar’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Real Goods Solar reported revenue of $4.02MM vs $2.48MM (up 62.19%) and basic earnings per share -$0.59 vs -$308.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Real Goods Solar reported revenue of $17.43MM vs $45.53MM (down 61.73%) and basic earnings per share -$183.54 vs -$770.00.

LIVEPERSON, INC. (LPSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

LivePerson’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LivePerson reported revenue of $57.39MM vs $56.12MM (up 2.27%) and basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LivePerson reported revenue of $218.88MM vs $222.78MM (down 1.75%) and basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$0.46. LivePerson is expected to report earnings on May 9th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.00 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. (MANH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Manhattan Associates’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Manhattan Associates reported revenue of $144.09MM vs $147.59MM (down 2.38%) and basic earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.42 (down 14.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Manhattan Associates reported revenue of $594.60MM vs $604.56MM (down 1.65%) and basic earnings per share $1.68 vs $1.73 (down 2.89%). Manhattan Associates is expected to report earnings on April 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.11 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

NATUS MEDICAL INCORPORATED (BABY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Natus Medical’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Natus Medical reported revenue of $131.44MM vs $107.70MM (up 22.04%) and basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs $0.32. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Natus Medical reported revenue of $500.97MM vs $381.89MM (up 31.18%) and basic earnings per share -$0.62 vs $1.31. Natus Medical is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.92 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

BIOSCRIP, INC. (BIOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

BioScrip’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, BioScrip reported revenue of $198.69MM vs $224.54MM (down 11.51%) and basic earnings per share -$0.12 vs -$0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, BioScrip reported revenue of $935.59MM vs $982.22MM (down 4.75%) and basic earnings per share -$0.54 vs -$4.51. BioScrip is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.16 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (FFG) REPORT OVERVIEW

FBL Financial Group’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FBL Financial Group reported revenue of $183.01MM vs $184.18MM (down 0.64%) and basic earnings per share $4.34 vs $1.08 (up 301.85%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, FBL Financial Group reported revenue of $735.48MM vs $726.41MM (up 1.25%) and basic earnings per share $7.76 vs $4.29 (up 80.89%). FBL Financial Group is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.18 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

