New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Esterline Technologies, Western Digital, Canadian National Railway, AGNC Investment, Wipro, and Helmerich & Payne — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE:ESL), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC), Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed December 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (ESL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Esterline Technologies’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Esterline Technologies reported revenue of $535.29MM vs $528.65MM (up 1.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.76 vs $1.02 (up 72.55%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Esterline Technologies reported revenue of $2,034.84MM vs $2,000.30MM (up 1.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.35 vs $3.75 (down 37.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION (WDC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Western Digital’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Western Digital reported revenue of $5,028.00MM vs $5,181.00MM (down 2.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.75 vs $2.31 (down 24.24%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Western Digital reported revenue of $20,647.00MM vs $19,093.00MM (up 8.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.27 vs $1.38 (up 64.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.01 and is expected to report on July 25th, 2019.

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Canadian National Railway’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Canadian National Railway reported revenue of $2,822.80MM vs $2,570.04MM (up 9.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $1.02 (up 16.17%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Canadian National Railway reported revenue of $10,059.83MM vs $9,090.34MM (up 10.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.62 vs $3.54 (up 58.55%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.81 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

AGNC INVESTMENT CORP. (AGNC) REPORT OVERVIEW

AGNC Investment’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AGNC Investment reported revenue of $500.00MM vs $318.00MM (up 57.23%) and basic earnings per share $0.45 vs $0.74 (down 39.19%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, AGNC Investment reported revenue of $1,293.00MM vs $1,321.00MM (down 2.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.04 vs $1.79 (up 13.97%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.44 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2019.

WIPRO LIMITED (WIT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Wipro’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Wipro reported revenue of $2,005.00MM vs $2,056.00MM (down 2.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.06 vs $0.07 (down 14.29%). For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Wipro reported revenue of $8,368.00MM vs $8,487.00MM (down 1.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.27 (down 3.70%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.31 and is expected to report on April 24th, 2019.

HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC. (HP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Helmerich & Payne’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $696.83MM vs $532.30MM (up 30.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Helmerich & Payne reported revenue of $2,487.27MM vs $1,804.74MM (up 37.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.39 vs -$1.20. Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.39 and is expected to report on November 21st, 2019.

