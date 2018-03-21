New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for First Defiance Financial, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, LRAD, LPL Financial, Hubbell, and Castlight Health, inc. — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD), LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB), and Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD), LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB), and Castlight Health, inc. (NYSE:CSLT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 19th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

FIRST DEFIANCE FINANCIAL CORP. (FDEF) REPORT OVERVIEW

First Defiance Financial’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, First Defiance Financial reported interest income of $28.53MM vs $22.77MM (up 25.28%) and basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.82 (up 15.85%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, First Defiance Financial reported interest income of $108.10MM vs $87.38MM (up 23.71%) and basic earnings per share $3.23 vs $3.21 (up 0.62%). First Defiance Financial is expected to report earnings on April 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.28 and is expected to report on January 28th, 2019.

To read the full First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) report, download it here:

—————————————–

TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (TTPH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $2.53MM vs $1.09MM (up 131.93%) and basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.60. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $9.67MM vs $5.15MM (up 87.87%) and basic earnings per share -$2.63 vs -$2.11. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.24 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) report, download it here:

—————————————–

LRAD CORPORATION (LRAD) REPORT OVERVIEW

LRAD’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LRAD reported revenue of $7.63MM vs $2.94MM (up 159.36%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, LRAD reported revenue of $20.31MM vs $16.36MM (up 24.16%) and basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.04. LRAD is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018.

To read the full LRAD Corporation (LRAD) report, download it here:

—————————————–

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. (LPLA) REPORT OVERVIEW

LPL Financial’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LPL Financial reported revenue of $1,116.44MM vs $1,007.46MM (up 10.82%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.46 (up 52.17%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LPL Financial reported revenue of $4,281.48MM vs $4,049.38MM (up 5.73%) and basic earnings per share $2.65 vs $2.15 (up 23.26%). LPL Financial is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.91 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) report, download it here:

—————————————–

HUBBELL INC (HUBB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hubbell’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hubbell reported revenue of $917.70MM vs $854.20MM (up 7.43%) and basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $1.16 (down 67.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hubbell reported revenue of $3,668.80MM vs $3,505.20MM (up 4.67%) and basic earnings per share $4.42 vs $5.26 (down 15.97%). Hubbell is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.02 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Hubbell Inc (HUBB) report, download it here:

—————————————–

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC. (CSLT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Castlight Health, inc.’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Castlight Health, inc. reported revenue of $37.01MM vs $29.90MM (up 23.80%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Castlight Health, inc. reported revenue of $131.43MM vs $101.70MM (up 29.23%) and basic earnings per share -$0.44 vs -$0.58. Castlight Health, inc. is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.22 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Castlight Health, inc. (CSLT) report, download it here:

—————————————–

