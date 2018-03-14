New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A, Mercury, Canadian National Railway, and Bank of Nova Scotia — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX), Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY), Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

JAZZ DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JAZZ

AWI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AWI

BLX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BLX

MRCY DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MRCY

CNI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CNI

BNS DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BNS

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX), Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY), Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 12th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (JAZZ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $436.40MM vs $396.62MM (up 10.03%) and basic earnings per share $3.87 vs $1.94 (up 99.48%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1,618.69MM vs $1,487.97MM (up 8.79%) and basic earnings per share $8.13 vs $6.56 (up 23.93%). Jazz Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on May 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $13.58 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=JAZZ

—————————————–

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES, INC. (AWI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Armstrong World Industries’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Armstrong World Industries reported revenue of -$104.50MM vs -$99.30MM and basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.49 (up 28.57%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Armstrong World Industries reported revenue of $893.60MM vs $837.30MM (up 6.72%) and basic earnings per share $2.89 vs $1.88 (up 53.72%). Armstrong World Industries is expected to report earnings on May 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.20 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AWI

—————————————–

BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR, S.A. (BLX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A reported interest income of $55.05MM vs $62.82MM (down 12.36%) and basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.72 (down 27.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A reported interest income of $245.90MM vs $220.31MM (up 11.61%) and basic earnings per share $2.23 vs $2.67 (down 16.48%). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is expected to report earnings on April 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.86 and is expected to report on February 8th, 2019.

To read the full Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (BLX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BLX

—————————————–

MERCURY SYSTEMS INC (MRCY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mercury’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mercury reported revenue of $117.91MM vs $98.01MM (up 20.30%) and basic earnings per share $0.20 vs $0.13 (up 53.85%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Mercury reported revenue of $408.59MM vs $270.15MM (up 51.24%) and basic earnings per share $0.59 vs $0.58 (up 1.72%). Mercury is expected to report earnings on April 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.27 and is expected to report on August 7th, 2018.

To read the full Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MRCY

—————————————–

CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY (CNI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Canadian National Railway’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Canadian National Railway reported revenue of $2,591.89MM vs $2,415.13MM (up 7.32%) and basic earnings per share $2.71 vs $0.99 (up 174.37%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Canadian National Railway reported revenue of $10,059.83MM vs $9,090.34MM (up 10.67%) and basic earnings per share $5.62 vs $3.54 (up 58.55%). Canadian National Railway is expected to report earnings on April 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.73 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CNI

—————————————–

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bank of Nova Scotia’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Bank of Nova Scotia reported interest income of $5,126.47MM vs $4,294.28MM (up 19.38%) and basic earnings per share $1.49 vs $1.18 (up 25.60%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Bank of Nova Scotia reported interest income of $18,304.15MM vs $16,751.49MM (up 9.27%) and basic earnings per share $5.01 vs $4.38 (up 14.53%). Bank of Nova Scotia is expected to report earnings on May 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.88 and is expected to report on November 27th, 2018.

To read the full Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BNS

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.