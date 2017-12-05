New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for LendingClub, Textron, Allison Transmission, Lyon William Homes, Korn/Ferry International, and American Woodmark — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH), Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY), and American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH), Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY), and American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed December 1st, 2017. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

LendingClub Corporation (LC) REPORT OVERVIEW

LendingClub’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, LendingClub reported interest income of $151.53MM vs $171.87MM (down 11.83%) and basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, LendingClub reported interest income of $696.66MM vs $552.97MM (up 25.99%) and basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.01. LendingClub is expected to report earnings on February 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.02 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2018.

—————————————–

Textron Inc. (TXT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Textron’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Textron reported revenue of $3,484.00MM vs $3,251.00MM (up 7.17%) and basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $1.56 (down 61.54%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Textron reported revenue of $13,788.00MM vs $13,423.00MM (up 2.72%) and basic earnings per share $3.55 vs $2.52 (up 40.87%). Textron is expected to report earnings on January 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.80 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2018.

—————————————–

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Allison Transmission’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Allison Transmission reported revenue of $595.00MM vs $434.00MM (up 37.10%) and basic earnings per share $0.75 vs $0.27 (up 177.78%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Allison Transmission reported revenue of $1,840.20MM vs $1,985.80MM (down 7.33%) and basic earnings per share $1.28 vs $1.03 (up 24.27%). Allison Transmission is expected to report earnings on February 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.64 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2018.

—————————————–

Lyon William Homes (WLH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Lyon William Homes’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Lyon William Homes reported revenue of $490.34MM vs $342.71MM (up 43.08%) and basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.36 (up 105.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Lyon William Homes reported revenue of $1,406.04MM vs $1,104.05MM (up 27.35%) and basic earnings per share $1.62 vs $1.57 (up 3.18%). Lyon William Homes is expected to report earnings on February 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.63 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2018.

—————————————–

Korn/Ferry International (KFY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Korn/Ferry International’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, Korn/Ferry International reported revenue of $414.92MM vs $392.93MM (up 5.59%) and basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.06 (up 766.67%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2017 vs April 30th, 2016, Korn/Ferry International reported revenue of $1,621.67MM vs $1,346.71MM (up 20.42%) and basic earnings per share $1.48 vs $0.58 (up 155.17%). Korn/Ferry International is expected to report earnings on December 6th, 2017. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.76 and is expected to report on June 19th, 2018.

—————————————–

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Woodmark’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2017 vs July 31st, 2016, American Woodmark reported revenue of $276.83MM vs $258.15MM (up 7.23%) and basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $1.33 (up 3.01%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2017 vs April 30th, 2016, American Woodmark reported revenue of $1,030.25MM vs $947.05MM (up 8.79%) and basic earnings per share $4.38 vs $3.61 (up 21.33%). American Woodmark is expected to report earnings on February 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.48 and is expected to report on May 29th, 2018.

—————————————–

