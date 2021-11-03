New Research Published in Nutrients on Nutrition21’s Esports Nootropic Ingredient, nooLVL®

Nutrition21’s newest clinical study on nooLVL provides evidence of additional cognitive performance benefits in experienced gamers.

HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nutrition21, LLC (“Nutrition21“) announced today that new research on the cognitive benefits of nooLVL, a patented complex of Bonded Arginine Silicate with an additional optimized dose of Inositol, has been published in Nutrients. The study, performed at Texas A&M University, demonstrated that nooLVL significantly increases cognitive performance in gamers after a single dose and within 15 minutes.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover trial was conducted in 26 male and female experienced gamers who were randomly assigned to consume 1,600 mg of nooLVL or 1,600 mg of a placebo (PLA).

During testing sessions, participants completed stimulant sensitivity questionnaires and performed a variety of cognitive function tests. Fifteen minutes following ingestion, participants repeated these tests (Pre-Game) and then played their favorite video game for one hour and repeated the battery of tests (Post-Game). Study subjects observed a 7- to 14-day washout period and then replicated the study with the alternative treatment. Results showed that nooLVL enhanced short-term and working memory, reaction time, and concentration.

The new data supports prior research on nooLVL for improving cognitive benefits for esports gamers, who rely on quick reactions, focus, memory, and fine motor skills to excel during competition, skills that are especially important when they are facing off against each other in high stakes tournaments and events.

“This is our second study on nooLVL showing a range of cognitive performance benefits specifically in gamers. This is exciting for Nutrition21 since we were the first to study cognitive function in e-gamers,” said Danielle Greenberg, Ph.D., FACN, Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Nutrition21. “This latest research allows us to add new cognitive performance claims around short-term and working memory, as well as reinforce the reaction time claims from our first study.”

About nooLVL:

nooLVL® is a patented complex of Bonded Arginine Silicate with an additional optimized dose of Inositol. nooLVL is a non-stimulant nootropic ingredient that enhances cognitive performance in fast-paced esports competitions. nooLVL has been clinically studied in a population of gamers and has been shown to work within 15 minutes to increase energy[1], focus, reaction time, and accuracy.

© 2021 Nutrition 21, LLC nooLVL® is registered trademark of Nutrition 21, LLC.

[1] Perceived energy measured by the validated Profile of Mood States (POMS) questionnaire

