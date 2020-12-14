New Romantic Novel Explores How A Young Woman Overcomes Her Dark Past

Kelvin Chilvers highlights the light and darkness of life in ‘Holding On To Hope’

“Holding On To Hope”

By Kelvin Chilvers



LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the newly released novel, “Holding On To Hope,” author Kelvin Chilvers shares the story of a seventeen-year-old girl named Rebecca who lives in a world full of love and hope but has also been clouded by dark secrets. Throughout her life, Rebecca has experienced traumatic and life-altering hardships that have stolen her voice and happiness.

In “Holding On To Hope,” readers will witness the obstacles that Rebecca has endured. She is a victim of sexual and physical abuse, which caused her to have a strained relationship with her father and mother. After this traumatic incident, she lost the power of speech and repressed herself from saying another word. As she tries to hold on to hope that things will change, she meets her prince, who can take her away from all of this darkness and into the life that she has been longing for. With many dark influences in her life, Rebecca prays to find the courage to leave behind a past of being subjected to the worst abuse imaginable for a future of happiness.

“The inspiration behind my new book came from my childhood,” said Chilvers. “There were many experiences that affected me in my later years. I met many individuals who underwent similar situations of abuse and neglect and empathized with what they were going through. When I was personally going through these hardships, I would write. ‘Holding On To Hope’ is a book meant to comfort individuals who may be going through similar situations. I hope my book will help someone who is in need of finding their new light in this world.”

Ultimately, “Holding On To Hope” will show readers that no matter what one may go through in life, certain things do not have to define the life one deserves to live. Readers will be inspired by Rebecca’s determination to live a better life and how she stopped at nothing to achieve it.

ISBN: 978-1-9845-9415-0 (softcover); 978-1-9845-9414-3 (eBook)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Born October 1954, from a humble background, Kelvin Chilvers’ passion for writing began aged 7. If he was not writing, he was reading. Chilvers left grammar school (back then) and started his first job in retail, enjoying a rapid rise into management before choosing the road to self-employment. No matter the hours he put in, he found time to write. As with anything, practice makes perfect. Chilvers second passion is meditation, and this has given him focus, balance, positivity and happiness, which he wishes to share, along with his vision.

