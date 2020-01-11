New Rosewood Neighborhood Debuts January 11th at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Rosewood by Richmond American Homes Resort-style amenities and a selection of popular floorplans make Rosewood at Spencer’s Crossing hard to resist. Residents enjoy access to an incredible range of pools, parks, sports fields and playgrounds, as well as private community trails and an impressive recreation center. Rosewood is located in the Menifee school district, and is near shopping, dining and entertainment destinations and area freeways. This exceptional community offers three attractive floorplans, each with hundreds of personalization options to help you make your dream home your own.

MURRIETA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Saturday, January 11th, new opportunities to live out your dream arrive at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta with the Model Grand Opening of Rosewood by Richmond American Homes. Doors open at 10 am when visitors can tour three exquisitely decorated model homes that reveal the best of the master-planned community’s newest single-family collection. Spanning up to approximately 3,520 square feet, each one and two-story home is highlighted by beautiful open living spaces with three to six bedrooms, up to five baths, comfortable Great Rooms with optional fireplaces, luxurious master bedrooms with large walk-in closets, stylish kitchens for easy meal prep, studies and lofts in select designs, and up to three-car garages. Quaint courtyards or porches are standard in every home, while popular custom options like extended patios can be added to personalize designs. Prices are anticipated from the mid $400,000s.

All Spencer’s Crossing homeowners enjoy an active lifestyle filled with resort-style recreational amenities, sprawling parks, community events, and a prime Murrieta location. Award-winning schools, shopping, dining and freeways are all close to home, while Temecula’s attractions are just minutes away.

To learn more about Rosewood or the six other extraordinary neighborhood offerings, visit soon to tour individual model homes and experience the impressive variety of home options at Spencer’s Crossing. For immediate details, go to www.SpencersCrossing.com.

“The new Rosewood neighborhood will be a seamless addition to our master-plan with three beautiful home designs that cater to families at every stage of life,” said Caitlyn Lai-Valenti, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Please join us at the Grand Opening January 11th for a great day filled with lively activities, a delicious BBQ lunch and tours of the breathtaking model homes!”

In addition to Rosewood, six other single-family neighborhoods built by the nation’s finest homebuilders are currently selling at Spencer’s Crossing.

Palmetto by Richmond American Homes offers four lovely one- and two-story floorplans, spanning from approximately 2,290 to 3,270 square feet. Open living spaces feature up to six bedrooms, up to four and one-half baths, spacious Great Rooms, stylish kitchens with islands, luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, a private study or flex room, upper-level lofts per plan, and up to three-car garages. Numerous options include covered patios for outdoor dining, morning rooms, first-floor bedrooms and deluxe gourmet kitchens. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Tamarack by Pardee Homes has stunning single-family homes priced from the high $400,000s with designs ranging from approximately 2,811 to 3,684 square feet. Flowing living spaces offer four to five bedrooms, four baths, open Great Rooms that lead to covered patios, gourmet kitchens with generous islands and stainless steel appliances, dens with optional French doors, bonus rooms per plan, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, and three-bay tandem garages.

Larkspur by D.R. Horton offers an array of beautiful one- and two-story floorplans, including one featuring a unique multi-generational suite with a private entrance. Open interiors span from approximately 2,319 to 2,929 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to four baths, large Great Rooms, modern kitchens, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, versatile dens or lofts per plan, and two-car garages. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Braeburn by Pardee Homes presents superbly designed one- and two-story detached floorplans spanning from approximately 2,010 to 2,884 square feet. Interiors include three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, oversized Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens with islands, first-floor bedrooms per plan, versatile lofts, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Charming covered patios are included in Plans One and Two, and available as options in Plans Three and Four. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Agave by Brookfield Residential features three elegant single-family designs ranging from approximately 2,818 to 3,453 square feet. Bright, open living spaces include four to five bedrooms, up to three baths, comfortable Great Rooms, well-equipped kitchens with islands, a first-floor master suite per plan, dens and upper-level bonus rooms in select designs, outdoor rooms, private backyards and up to three-bay garages. Every home includes Connected Home technology, a convenience that allows homeowners to control front door locks, thermostats and lights from their smart phone or tablet. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Santolina by KB Home offers seven enchanting one- and two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 2,358 to 3,368 square feet. Design highlights include bright, open living areas with up to six bedrooms, up to four baths, large Great Rooms, modern kitchens, convenient first-floor bedrooms, upper-level lofts, and two- to three-car garages. Optional covered patios are available for outdoor enjoyment. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Spencer’s Crossing’s prime Murrieta location is more convenient than ever due to the new Clinton Keith extension, which reduces drive time and leads directly to the community. The prime setting also provides easy access to nearby shopping centers, excellent restaurants, challenging golf courses and recreation, while Temecula’s enchanting wineries and other attractions are just a short drive from home.

Homeowners with children enjoy access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union.

Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for every phase of life with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and great resort-style amenities , which include multiple pools, firepits, BBQs, terraced seating and more at The Oasis and a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground at The Club. Impressive sports and leisure parks are also on-site, including the 11.5-acre Sports Park with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand, as well as the 14-acre Heroes Park and 5+-acre Victory Park.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Clinton Keith Rd and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Clinton Keith Rd. and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

For more information on Spencer’s Crossing’s neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com .

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com .

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

