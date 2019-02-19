A new round of talks between the United States and China to resolve their trade war will take place in Washington on Tuesday, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week, the White House said on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- New round of U.S.-China trade talks to begin in Washington on Tuesday - February 18, 2019
- Huawei founder says Huawei CFO arrest was politically motivated: BBC - February 18, 2019
- New round of U.S.-China trade talks begins Tuesday - February 18, 2019