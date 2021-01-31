New S | HUB Tablet Supercharges Facility IoT Systems

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Sacramento, CA, Jan. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sacramento, CA: Industry-leading IoT integration company, SBT Alliance, launches their new S|HUB Tablet, supercharging IoT system and solution support while streamlining facility management. 

“With all the benefits of a best-in-class computing device, our S|HUB Tablet brings the convenience of advanced system support to the tip of our client’s fingers while placing critical system performance and data analysis front and center for easy access.” – Tony Garcia, Chief Technology Office, SBT Alliance

As part of SBT’s smarter building and IoT solutions portfolio, the S|HUB Tablet eases the stress of managing today’s advanced IoT devices and systems. Whether across a multi-location portfolio of retail stores, a single warehouse space, or a manufacturing plant, the S|HUB Tablet fits the bill for companies of all sizes.

With a direct connection to SBT’s industry-leading team of system engineers, technicians, customer support staff, the S|HUB Tablet is far more than a standard computing device. SBT’s S|HUB Tablet provides ease of use, a speedy communications platform, and comprehensive endpoint security for enhanced system protection. Additional features and benefits include:

Key Features Include:

  • Large 10″ TFT display for a more enhanced work area
  • Secure, Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) software
  • Up to 15 hours of battery life to meet long workdays
  • OneClick video, voice, and chat support
  • Tailored IoT system reporting & data-driven insights

Key Benefits Include:

  • Manage multiple building and IoT systems seamlessly
  • Gain in-depth system insights at the touch of a button
  • Command, control, and optimize your systems effortlessly
  • Access technical system support with a single tap

Engineered to be a facility manager’s best friend, SBT’s S|HUB Tablet empowers building operators to go further in meeting building needs, glean more in-depth insights from IoT devices, and perform system maintenance with fewer headaches. To learn more about SBT’s new S|HUB Tablet, visit: https://sbt-alliance.com/S-HUB

About SBT: Smarter Building Technologies (SBT) Alliance is an IoT integration partner that guides small, medium, and Fortune 500 clients to a digital future built on the Internet of Things. SBT achieves this by engineering, deploying, and supporting the industry’s latest IoT technologies and solutions to create intelligent spaces and fund projects through our Smart Space as a Service (SSaaS) program. To learn more, visit us at SBT-Alliance.com.

 

CONTACT: Chris Loeser
SBT Alliance
833-728-4468
[email protected]

