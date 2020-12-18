Breaking News
New satirical three-act play highlights Trump’s ‘total disrespect’ for the Constitution and American citizens

Richard A. Pundt provides a recounting of the Trump presidency in ‘The Trumpestiad’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richard A. Pundt offers a timely political satire that humorously brings into focus many of the bizarre events that have taken place in the United States for the past three years in his new novel “The Trumpestiad: A Sad American Comedy” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

Assessing the Trump Presidency from a satirical point of view, the book aims to show “a sad but humorous view of the total disregard that Donald Trump has demonstrated for the Pillars of Truth.” In “The Trumpestiad,” the Pillars of Truth (ethics, integrity, honesty, loyalty, courtesy, reverence, honor and justice) are portrayed as pure and elegant beings that Trump has sent to Hell. Due to inadvertent tweets by Trump, the Greek god Apollo and the personification of Dearth join Uncle Sam on a quest to retrieve the Pillars of Truth from Hell. Ultimately, Trump must face a jury composed of individuals whose rights he has destroyed during his four years in office.

 

“The central theme of the book is the regrettable loss of truth during the four years of the Trump Presidency,” Pundt says. “Upon completing this three act play, it is expected that readers will have a lasting memory, an imprint, of how perverse the Trump Presidency has been.”

 

“The Trumpestiad” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Trumpestiad-Sad-American-Comedy/dp/1480896853.

 

“The Trumpestiad”

By Richard A. Pundt

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781480896864

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 152 pages | ISBN 9781480896857

E-Book | 152 pages | ISBN 9781480896871

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

For over 40 years Richard A. Pundt has been an active member of the legal sector in various capacities, including: a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a prosecuting attorney, a private practitioner of law, and as corporate counsel. Pundt, who holds several patents, various trademarks and numerous copyrighted items, has also authored two books relating to the law and one other novel. He has been a lecturer and presenter at numerous continuing legal education seminars and has written various published articles relating to various legal subjects. Pundt has handled major litigation in seven Midwestern states and has been listed in Who’s Who in America, and Who’s Who in American Law. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Iowa and his Juris Doctor from Drake University. Pundt has previously been politically active at the state level for various successful political campaigns for presidential, congressional, gubernatorial, and local candidates. He has also served as the president of several local charitable organizations and service clubs. His interests include tennis, gardening, opera, classical music and travel with his wife Joyce Pundt.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

